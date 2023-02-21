(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s seafood industry could be getting an injection of state grant funding.
The state’s Local Agriculture and Seafood Act, which is designed to strengthen the state’s local food system, is a featured component of Gov. Dan McKee’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget. The program, which is run by the Department of Environmental Management, provides assistance to new and existing small food businesses.
“LASA is a pillar of our food strategy through which Rhode Island is investing to provide consistent access to safe, healthy, affordable food – and to give a foothold to small businesses in the green economy,” McKee said in a statement. “Since 2012 and including the grant awards announced today, LASA has provided more than $2 million to assist dozens of small businesses across the state.”
According to a release, the program was authored by Sen. V. Susan Sosnowski in 2012 and works help businesses grow and flourish. The department works to connect local farms with fishers in food-insecure regions and supports agriculture companies and fishers who are Black, Indigenous, and people of color.
Last year, according to the release, the program received $700,000 in funding, which was nearly three times what was committed in 2022. McKee’s budget proposal keeps the $700,000 in the program.
“DEM is always working to get more home-grown food on the table and by supporting local farmers and fishers in growing their businesses, the LASA grants help achieve this,” DEM Director Terry Gray said in a statement. “Growing local and eating local, fresh, sustainable food minimizes transportation costs, reduces carbon emissions, and boosts the local economy while providing the freshest product possible to the consumer.”
RI Food Policy Council of Providence will receive $20,000, according to the release, and RI Seafood Marketing Collaborative of DEM will receive $28,982. Serendipity Farm of Coventry will receive $4,507, and African Alliance of RI of Providence will receive $19,600.
The grant funds, according to the release, would work to support entry, growth, and sustainability of small or beginning agriculture producers and fishers; support developing new marketing, promotion, sales, and distribution channels; and foster new cooperatives.