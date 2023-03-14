(The Center Square) – A Rhode Island think tank says newly proposed legislation focusing on the environmental impacts of green energy is a step in the right direction.
Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz, R-Burrville, is sponsoring legislation that would seek to amend the 2021 Act on Climate that calls for a supply study calculating how much nickel is in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage facilities sold or built in the state.
The legislation, if enacted, would call for wind turbine blades to be disposed of in Rhode Island, unless they are recycled. Also, the legislation would call for the Legislature to create a program for tradeable, renewable energy credits that would be used with the provisions of the regional greenhouse gas initiative act.
Mike Stenhouse, chief executive officer of Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity, told The Center Square in an exclusive interview that “what is good for the good is good for the gander” when it comes to putting green energy under the microscope.
“We believe we are for all of the above when it comes to energy – green energy, fossil fuel energy,” Stenhouse said of holding green energy to the same principles and studies as fossil fuels. “We believe the market – if left alone – and consumers and whatever the cost of production and sales are will work itself out. Availability, all that will work itself out if the damn government would just get out of the way.”
Senate Bill 499, sponsored by the freshman senator, would amend the state’s 2021 Act on Climate by “mandating this disclosure of human rights abuses” in countries where nickel is mined and also in countries where carbon-free technology is manufactured.
“It would disclose any negative impact on mining minerals needed for renewable energy,” de la Cruz said in a statement. “It would also document the long-term health effects of decommissioning and the disposal of carbon-free technology products. If passed, solar permits would only be permitted once the installers have also committed to a plan to decommission newly installed solar panels. Additionally, it contains a prohibition on using materials derived from slave or child labor.”
Stenhouse said he believes the bill is necessary as green energy emerges.
“That you can't just look at the one little narrow picture,” Stenhouse said. “When you use green energy, it's carbon-free, but then you ignore all the polluting and carbon-raising and the consequences of producing the materials for it and then disposing of it. So again, what's good for the goose is good for the gander. And, we believe they should be put on an equal par one shouldn't be. One shouldn't be put up on a pedestal over the other.”