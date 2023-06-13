(The Center Square) – A Rhode Island House legislative committee on Tuesday voted favorably to a pair of companion bills to provide a new lever for accessing table game offerings.
The House Finance Committee voted out, with substitute amendments, House Bill 6348 and Senate Bill 948, which pertain to introducing iGaming as an option at the Twin River Casino in Lincoln.
The Senate on June 8 passed its version of the iGaming bill, sending the legislation to the House for consideration.
At the introduction of the House committee-level discussion and vote, Rep. Marvin Abney, D-Middletown, discussed the bills’ intent and what the latest sets of amendments mean.
“This authorizes online casino gaming,” said Abney, who chairs the House Finance Committee. “Sub A increases the allocation to the state and hosting communities to mirror the allocations for in-person casino gaming.”
The most recent versions of SB 948 and HB 6348 include several new provisions incorporated after a more profound analysis of Rhode Island’s overall lottery and gaming system.
“It provides revenue protection for the state in the event of any losses to traditional lottery products,” Abney said. “It provides a minimum age of 21 for online gaming and changes the effective date from Jan. 1, 2024, to March 1, 2024.”
There was widespread support within the committee for the bills, sending them to the full House of Representatives for a floor vote. Several “no” votes, however, were cast.
Rep. Teresa Tanzi, D-Narragansett, asked several questions of state officials before casting her dissenting votes.
“Were there any worker protections in this, whether it be the level of employment or smoking, added to this?” Tanzi asked during deliberations. Neither bill has such language included.
Tanzi also inquired about safeguards within the contract as the state works with an outside vendor for iGaming.
“There was a provision in this about an irrevocable contract, and I would just love to have a definition of what that means,” Tanzi said. “Does it mean in perpetuity? Does it mean regardless of the way they’re performing?”
According to information shared at the meeting, the bill gives the Rhode Island Lottery the authority to enter into the contract and set the parameters on the terms. Barring a breach of contract, the agreement could last in the range of 20 years.
In a statement released after last week’s Senate vote, President Dominick Ruggerio, D-North Providence, said the bill would be an economic lever that would put Rhode Island on par with neighboring states.
“This legislation provides an added convenience to Rhode Islanders who would like to play the existing table games offered at Twin River via their mobile devices,” Ruggerio said.
“It helps ensure the continued strength of the state facilities in the competitive regional gaming market, and, in so doing, protects an important revenue stream that provides funding for vital state programs and investments.”