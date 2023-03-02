(The Center Square) – Removing barriers and continuing local control in the housing sector is the focus of a new housing legislative package in Rhode Island.
Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, debuted a series of bills Thursday that are designed to streamline housing creation and transformation in the state. The bills, if enacted, wouldn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2024, leaving any current housing issues to be handled under current state laws.
“I look forward to collaborative working with everybody to achieve these goals,” Shekarchi said of the housing legislation. “I'm very proud putting forth what I believe is a substantial package of legislation that intends to make the permitting process for development clearer, more streamlined and standardized, no matter what part of the state you're in. [The bills would] eliminate unnecessary conflicts and barriers in the permitting process and encourage production, production, production.”
Shekarchi said he is sponsoring the Low and Moderate Housing Act, which would amend current acts from a three-step hearing process to a two-step process designed to keep local control in place. The bill would keep zoning and planning board members in place but will streamline the process in housing creation.
Other bills, Shekarchi said, would focus on subdivision and development permits to standardize the process “so it works the same in every city and town.”
A bill pertaining to accessory dwellings, Shekarchi said, which was passed last session, would be used to make modification within that bill “that would allow dwelling units to fit within the existing property footprint.”
A fourth bill, Shekarchi said, would be a comprehensive planning bill designed to remove the justification for local communities to deny projects if the municipality’s comprehensive plan is not current.
“Currently two-thirds of the communities in Rhode Island have comprehensive plans that are 10 years old or less and that makes them current,” Shekarchi said. “But one-third do not.”
The plan, Shekarchi said, would not feature financial penalties for those communities, yet encourages cities and town to update their comprehensive plans.
Another bill, Shekarchi said, would focus on adaptive reuse and development. The bill is aimed at transforming abandoned hospital and mills into housing. The structures already feature high-capacity water and sewer lines and would allow those facilities to be transitioned into housing.
Cities and towns would still control local zoning requirements on parking and landscaping, Shekarchi said.
“We should be able to put residential housing there,” Shekarchi said. “Hopefully, this will make it easier for developers to look at Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket and say, ‘this is a great opportunity for housing.’”
The final bill, Shekarchi said, would create a land use calendar in the Superior Court.
“This is something we’ve talked about in this General Assembly for years,” Shekarchi said. “I know there’s been some resistance in the past from the courts, but we have a calendar for guns, we have a calendar for drugs in the superior court, and I think we should have a calendar for housing issues and land use.”
Another bill would focus on zooming standards, Shekarchi said, as zoning standards throughout the state are “all over the map.”
“This takes the current law and standardizes it,” Shekarchi said, “into a more than a mere inconvenience requirement and eliminates the financial gain requirement and the least necessary relief requirement. All these standards have been used, applied and misapplied.”