(The Center Square) – Funding to promote energy efficiency in public schools is the focus of a new Rhode Island investment.
The Public School Energy Equity Program, Democratic Gov. Dan McKee said, will get a $20 million investment of federal and state funds to promote infrastructure improvements to provide healthier learning environments in the state’s schools.
An additional $10 million in funding is being put into the program, McKee said, to help promote cost savings for school districts. The funding encompasses a $5 million federal earmark secured by U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-RI, and will be used along with $10 million previously allocated through the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative to provide for the $20 million budget.
“This program is important because it gives our students and teachers access to learning environments that have better climate control, improved ventilation, and adequate lighting,” McKee said in a statement. “Studies show that more comfortable classrooms lead to higher test scores. Furthermore, these improvements create safer conditions for our students and teachers.”
According to a release, the equity program is designed to give technical and financial assistance to help schools develop and implement energy efficiency projects. The projects are to be designed to provide major cost savings and improve classrooms for students.
According to the release, the funding will help schools install automation systems for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning upgrades, heat-pump water heaters, and upgraded lighting controls.
“Our kids deserve to learn in classrooms that give them the best opportunities to excel,” Reed said in a release. “This federal funding will help implement needed energy efficiency upgrades and improve conditions in schools. This automated technology and energy solutions will help better maintain and monitor our public school facilities, saving energy costs and reducing Rhode Island’s carbon footprint.”
The program, a three-year pact, will widen the work that began with the Office of Energy Resources School Lighting Accelerator program, which mirrors the Justice40 initiative.
The lighting accelerator program, according to the release, has placed energy-efficient lighting in 10 schools, with another 14 scheduled.