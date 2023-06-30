(The Center Square) – Rhode Island is investing $9.4 million to help service providers curb homelessness.
The state Department of Public Housing is teaming with the Housing Resources Commission in Providence, Pawtucket, and Woonsocket on the financing, Gov. Dan McKee said Friday.
“Our ongoing effort to address homelessness in Rhode Island is unwavering,” the Democratic governor said in a release. “We invite service providers and communities to bring forth their best approaches and proposals, and we encourage any organization with new ideas to apply.”
According to a release, funding is directed at emergency shelter operations, conducting homeless outreach, and providing case management services. In addition, the funding will be us for rent payments for rapid housing programs or other similar projects.
The Consolidated Homeless Fund, according to the release, is doling out the funding through a request for proposals process. The organization funded 27 nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island in 2023.
“It is critical that we help unsheltered Rhode Islanders find beds in safe indoor spaces – and offer these Rhode Islanders case management in order to resolve other life challenges,” Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor said in a statement. “This application process will enable service providers to seek and obtain the funds necessary for the operation and expansion of shelters, centers, and other key programs."
According to a release, the organization is a partnership that utilizes federal and state funding and awards money through a competitive grant process. Funding sources for the program include $4.5 million from the state’s fiscal year 2024 budget from the RI Housing Resources Commission’s homelessness resources, $1.2 million from the state’s Title XX Homeless Funds, and $700,000 from the state’s emergency solutions grant.
In addition, according to a release, the organization received $2.3 million from Providence’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funds, $450,000 from Providence’s Environmental, Social, and Governance allocation, $150,000 from Pawtucket’s ESG allocation, and $95,000 from Woonsocket’s ESG allocation.
Applications for the program are due Aug. 3 for most projects and Aug. 31 for seasonal warming centers and shelters. Applications are evaluated for reducing unsheltered homelessness; offering high-quality, client-oriented approaches; emphasizing housing-oriented and permanent solutions; pursuing sustainability and cost-effectiveness; and contributing to data sharing.