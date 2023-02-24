(The Center Square) — Against the backdrop of anticipated soaring statistics, an East Greenwich-based organization has high hopes of putting Rhode Island on the map as a player in the growing gaming industry.
The Rhode Island Digital Games Institute, or RIDigi, was established in August as an outgrowth of the New England Institute of Technology.
The upstart organization aims to bring together a bevy of Rhode Island resources and capitalize on gaming, which is expected to grow from a $66 billion global industry in 2013 to $500 billion in 2027.
“Our mission is very clear,” Alan Resnick, vice president of strategic planning with NEIT, said at a recent event. “We want to make Rhode Island the hub of digital technology in the gaming world and in related fields as well. There’s an awful lot that goes into that.”
The creation of RIDigi serves as variety of purposes, Resnick said, including an attempt at bringing talent and industry together in the growing space.
“We’re looking at moving in both directions at the same time,” Resnick said. “Rhode Island can attract more of this industry. It’s an emerging market that’s maturing quite well.”
Resnick and others within the NEIT assert gaming can be a portal for reaching out to youth and young adults as they begin pursuing career goals. The industry itself is viewed as having a built-in audience that can translate into other careers throughout digital technology.
William Collis, chair of RIDigi’s advisory board, said a number of partnerships within Rhode Island have been forged, and more are on the way. Collis cited the Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket – which has an active science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) program – as one example.
“Gaming can be seen as a way to engage with young people so that they then can broaden their horizons and move forward in a productive and healthy way,” Collis said. “We build strong people, we build stronger families, we build strong communities when we do that.”
Thus far, Collis said RIDigi has brought together groups of professionals in various industries – including pharmaceuticals, robotics, and artificial intelligence – to examine untapped opportunities in the gaming space.
“When I think about the unique advantages that our state offers, we bring a lot to the table,” Collis said. “I think we have real potential to drive this industry in Rhode Island because it is still new. There’s more industry to be created in the next five years.”
From a governing perspective, Collis said there could be low-hanging fruit, looking at some of the programs and legislation that have been in place in other states – including Georgia, where Atlanta has carved out a niche for a growing collective of gaming companies.
“I think there’s very easy things Rhode Island could look at doing to make this a more friendly place to open game studios today,” Collis said. “One classic example is film-related credits, which are easily extendable to games.”
In the short term, Resnick said the goal is to staff RIDigi with two to three people to further the organization’s mission. A potential move from East Greenwich to a more centralized location, such as Providence, is also under consideration.
“We need to develop a disciplined organization,” Resnick said. “At the moment, we’re all working very hard moving things forward. But to take the next step, we have some very interesting ideas about how to do that.”