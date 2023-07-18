(The Center Square) – Federal funding will be used in Rhode Island to close the digital divide, federal and state officials announced Tuesday.
Rhode Island will receive $112 million through the American Rescue Plan Act’s Capital Projects Fund to extend high-speed internet to more than 7,500 homes and businesses in the state.
Gene Sperling, who serves as American Rescue Plan Coordinator for the Biden administration, said the Capital Project Fund has $25 billion.
In Rhode Island, which has to expend the funding by the end of 2026, Democratic Gov. Dan McKee said the funding would help the state meet its goals for health, learning, and building a more robust economy.
“We have two projects that are going to benefit from this $112 million,” McKee said during the virtual meeting. “As we know, broadband is essential in the 21st century. We're going to make sure that the underserved areas are connected, helping spark economic development across our state and stimulate job creation.”
McKee said the funding will also be used to create municipal multipurpose community facilities that will be utilized for student learning.
“This is key for us in Rhode Island in terms of our economic recovery,” McKee said. “We know that learning is a major, major challenge for us coming out of the pandemic, not only a learning recovery but also a mental health recovery as well.”
In Rhode Island, the Learn365RI compacts with local communities, and the state are working to raise student learning in Rhode Island to the same level as Massachusetts in math, English Language Arts, student attendance, and Free Application For Student Aid completion.
“Right now, we have contracts that represent over 93% of the state,” McKee said. “We expect to have 100% in a short period of time that are going to take benefit from these investments that they're going to be able to put into these municipal multipurpose community facilities and all 39 cities and towns.”
Joseph Wender, director of the Capital Projects Fund at the U.S. Treasury, said the federal government had approved more than $7 billion for broadband extension in 46 states.
“The state estimates the broadband investments will reach 7,500 homes and businesses, in addition to the thousands of individuals will be served annually by these multipurpose community facilities,” Wender said. “Notably, today's broadband award is estimated to reach nearly one-third of locations in Rhode Island currently lacking access to high-speed internet. And, so, Rhode Island's going to use $25 million to implement a competitive grant program called the Connect RI Broadband Development Deployment Program, which is designed to fund last-mile broadband infrastructure projects.”
U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island, said the Capital Projects Fund was created under the American Rescue Plan Act, using $10 billion. The goal, he said, is an expansion of economic opportunity and build stronger, more resilient communities.
“And as we’re seeing that manifested already today, and it’s just the beginning of things to come,” Reed said.