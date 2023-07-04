(The Center Square) – Tax collections for May rose slightly in Rhode Island, according to data from the Department of Revenue.
Revenues for the fiscal year 2023 led to revenue estimates being raised by $23 million, said Jane Cole, interim director of the Department of Revenue, in the monthly Rhode Island Revenue Assessment Report.
For the fiscal year through May, the state generated $4.4 billion in revenue, which was 0.5% more than the estimated $4.3 million.
According to a release, estimates for department receipts rose 4.2% as receipts were up by $10.6 million. Personal income tax revenue also slightly increased by 0.6% with $9.9 million more than expected.
For the month, withholding payments were up $22.7 million over the estimate. Refunds were up 2.1% for a nominal difference of $9.5 million.
Sales and use tax were down by 0.1% for the month. The estate and transfer tax revenue exceeded the estimate by $4.7 million through May.
For the fiscal year, personal income tax was 0.6% higher than estimates, with a total of $1.63 billion collected. The forecast was set at $1.62 billion, a difference of $9.9 million.
According to a report, the state collected $218 million in general business taxes, a 0.9% decrease from the $220 million estimate. Under excise taxes, Rhode Island collected $1.4 billion in sales and use taxes, which was a 0.1% decrease from the $1.43 billion estimate.
The cigarette tax drew $120 million, 0.6% below the estimated $121 million. Alcohol brought in 1% less revenue at $20.2 million, compared to the estimated $20.4 million.
According to a release, the estate tax brought in 7.4% more than the estimated $64 million, as $69 million was collected.