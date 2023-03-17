(The Center Square) — Efforts to bridge the chronic gap between supply and demand in Rhode Island’s statewide housing stock are underway with a new package of bills under review this legislative session.
On Thursday evening, the House Committee on Municipal Government and Housing held a seven-hour meeting that stretched beyond midnight. Lawmakers hashed over several housing-related bills while grassroots organizers and residents implored the panel to take action.
The committee took up nine housing-related bills that included several proposals, including provisions deemed friendly to housing developers and revised zoning to make the reuse of vacant commercial buildings more seamless.
State Rep. and House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, D-Warwick, has his name attached to a number of the pieces of legislation within the package. The network of bills, he said, serves the purpose of making housing more readily available to people of all income levels across Rhode Island.
“This package, as a whole, will move the needle,” Shekarchi said. “It will create new housing stock.”
Shekarchi is the primary sponsor of House Bill 6081. It provides a series of amendments for moderate- and low-income housing accommodations in municipalities across the state and proposes changes to applicants’ review procedures.
“There’s nothing taking away a municipality’s ability to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to a particular project,” Shekarchi said. “I’m trying to eliminate as many barriers as possible. I want people to look at housing differently.”
With an eye toward vacant commercial properties across the state, House Bill 6090 was another piece of legislation discussed at length at Thursday’s hearing.
As drafted, HB6090 would permit the conversion of commercial properties into residential or mixed-use developments through a permitted-use process at the municipal level.
State Rep. Karen Alzate, D-Pawtucket, is the bill's primary sponsor. She said it could provide a ready source of housing stock, particularly in areas of Rhode Island where it is most needed.
“The buildings already have the infrastructure,” Alzate said. “We don’t have to find the land.”
During testimony, the committee heard from dozens of people who offered overwhelming support for the bills.
Melina Lodge, executive director of Housing Network of Rhode Island, said a persistent imbalance existed between state residents’ median incomes and average home sales because strong demand continues to drive prices up.
“This is a problem that collectively affects all of us,” Lodge said.
The package of bills reportedly came to fruition through collaboration between lawmakers and input from several organizations, including United Way of Rhode Island.
Cortney Nicolato, president and CEO, said the statewide United Way chapter has fielded numerous calls from people facing homelessness through the 211 hotline it oversees in Rhode Island.
“The wage increases are not matching the housing increases,” Nicolato said. “This suite of bills brings together hours and hours of dialog. We really are excited about this in a number of ways.”
Multiple speakers also shared their personal experiences of staving off homelessness.
Providence resident CJ Miller said he aspires to further his education but is currently working multiple jobs to keep a roof over his head.
“It’s been a challenge, but I’m here,” Miller said.