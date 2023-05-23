Biden-Infrastructure-Broadband-Localize It

(The Center Square) – A new statewide initiative will address broadband connectivity in Rhode Island.

The Ocean State is increasing efforts to bring the federal Affordable Connectivity Program to more lower-income Rhode Island residents, Democratic Gov. Dan McKee said Tuesday, to increase awareness of the program that provides $30 per month for high-speed home internet.

“No family in our state should worry about choosing between paying a broadband bill and paying rent or buying groceries,” McKee said in a statement. “The new Affordable Connectivity Program provides households with $30 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and a $100 discount on a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet. We are committed to closing the digital divide by driving awareness of this vital program.”

According to a release, the Affordable Connectivity Program was funded through the Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act with $14.2 billion to give eligible households monthly discounts of up to $30, and up to $75 for those living on Tribal Lands, in addition to a $100 discount towards laptop, desktop, computers, or tablets.

According to a release, nearly 175,000 Rhode Island households are eligible for the program, while only 60,534, or 35%, have signed on to the program.

“In today’s economy, every household in Rhode Island must have access to a reliable, affordable internet connection,” Congressman Seth Magaziner said in a statement.

Rhode Island is partnering with EducationSuperHighway, a national nonprofit focused on closing the affordability gap with broadband, as the governor is building a coalition of local stakeholders and institutions to raise awareness, trust, and enrollment barriers to the federal program.

Families who are eligible for the federal connectivity program, according to a release, includes those with incomes at or below 200% of the federal poverty level and qualify for Lifeline, Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, free and reduced school lunches, Women, Infants & Children, and other federally funded programs.

“Rhode Island is closing the digital divide by ensuring eligible households can get affordable access to high-speed broadband through the ACP,” Evan Marwell, CEO of EducationSuperHighway, said in a statement. “Gov. McKee is making bold strides to increase economic opportunity and security for all families in his state.”

According to a release, EducationSuperHighway will enhance statewide awareness efforts by training community leaders and partner organizations and handing out outreach materials and tools to help households enroll in the program.

