(The Center Square) – A new way to access existing table games at Bally’s Twin River Casino is now law.
Senate Bill 948B and House Bill 6348A, introduced by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-North Providence, and Rep. Gregory J. Constantino, D-Lincoln, will allow residents over the age of 21 to play table games at the casino remotely through a computer or mobile app.
Under the law, those wishing to access the games must be located within Rhode Island.
Ruggerio said the new laws give an “added convenience” to state residents wishing to play table games at the casino remotely.
“It helps ensure the continued strength of the state facilities in the competitive regional gaming market, and in so doing protects an important revenue stream that provides funding for vital state programs and investments,” Ruggerio said in a statement.
Bally’s initial proposal, according to a release, went through the committee hearing process and was amended to mandate live dealers be in place on the platform. The laws are similar to one passed in New Jersey, where that law requires bets wagered in Atlantic City. A mini-casino, similar to a television studio, will be utilized to simulcast the games to mobile devices.
The bills go into effect Jan. 1.
“The time has come for us to take this step and be competitive with our neighbors,” Constantino said in a statement. “I’m gratified that we were able to amend the original bill to restrict online table games to users over the age of 21 and that Bally’s has also agreed to provide additional resources to educate young people about problem gaming. “
According to a release, revenue sharing under SB9488B and HB6348A will remain the same pertaining to existing revenue ratios.
“This is a focused version of iGaming that is ready for passage and implementation,” Ruggerio said in a statement. “This iGaming legislation is constitutional, is geared to mature users, contains education provisions for problem gamblers, and preserves the revenue allocation percentages as they are currently in place.”