(The Center Square) – Nearly $4 million in education grants are up for grabs in Rhode Island.
The Learn365RI program is accepting proposals for advanced learning beyond the 180-day school year, Gov. Dan McKee said. The grant funding will be used to create new or expanded initiatives that promote learning beyond the classroom beyond the traditional school year.
“If we are going to catch up with our neighboring states and recover from the impact of the pandemic, we know there needs to be additional learning time outside of the school day,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. “Out-of-school learning time can be fun, engaging, and inspiring while also supporting academic skill development. These dollars will assist municipalities in creating and expanding out-of-school learning opportunities for all students while helping us close learning gaps and increase student achievement.”
According to a release, the program is part of the Democratic governor’s Learn365RI initiative. The program's long-term goal is to improve students’ learning outcomes through the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System’s math and English Language Arts scores, school attendance rates, and Free Application for Federal Student Aid completion rates.
“As a state, we know that high-quality, in- and out-of-school learning experiences will help students get back on track post-pandemic and help Rhode Island meet Massachusetts levels of academic performance,” Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green said in a statement. “To help all students succeed, Rhode Island is shifting culture from a focus on just 180 school days of learning to 365 days with the goal of 1 million hours of additional learning as part of the Learn365RI initiative. I encourage organizations committed to supporting our children reach their highest potential to consider applying for this grant program.”
According to a release, funding for the initiative stems from the federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund and will be awarded through the Rhode Island Department of Education. The funding will be directed at municipalities between $50,000 and $400,000.
The requests must include a cover form signed by the mayor, town administrator, or town manager; a signed municipal education compact; an application program narrative form; a standard grant budget request form; and a standard grant budget narrative form.
For those applications seeking more than $50,000, it must include an expanded grant budget request form and narrative form.
Partnerships are encouraged between Local Education Agencies and community-based organizations. The deadline to apply for grants is 4 p.m. June 30.