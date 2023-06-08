(The Center Square) ¬– A new strategy to address affordable housing access in Rhode Island is the focus of a new investment.
The Municipal Technical Assistance Program will receive $4 million in funding, Gov. Dan McKee said, that will update land use and permitting requirements regarding infrastructure evaluations across the state. Cities and towns can apply for consultants to provide technical assistance supporting affordable housing production.
“We are implementing a comprehensive strategy to tackle the housing crisis facing Rhode Island,” the Democratic governor said in a release. “Our strategy includes everything from historic investments in preserving and producing more housing, helping Rhode Islanders attain homeownership, creating more permanent affordable housing, expanding the emergency shelter system, and with this program – breaking down barriers at the municipal level to spark housing development.”
The funding, according to a release, will help municipalities remove barriers to housing construction.
According to a release, proposals for the program can’t exceed $100,000 for individual towns or the lower of $100,000 per community, with a ceiling of $500,000 in consultant services for applying partnerships. The scope of the work is not to exceed 18 months.
Applicants, according to a release, are to be incorporated in Rhode Island and have support from the mayor, town administrator, or town council chair, as appropriate.
As the state continues to face a decades-long housing shortage that has driven a decline in the production of rental housing and homeownership opportunities, which has put housing out of reach for many Rhode Islanders, the program is designed to buck that trend.
“We routinely hear from municipal leaders that their ability to prepare for, consider, and advance housing development proposals is limited by their access to technical expertise and administrative capacity,” Secretary of Housing Stefan Pryor said in a statement. “The municipal technical assistance program is an important complement to new and emerging state investment programs, helping more cities and towns move forward with housing developments that make sense for their communities.”
To spur housing growth, the General Assembly and McKee approved creating the Housing Production Fund, where the $4 million in funding stems from to administer the technical program. RIHousing will coordinate the program, using guidelines set by the Rhode Island Housing Resources Commission’s Coordinating Committee and the Department of Housing.
Municipalities, upon approval, will have the chance to hear from consultants, who are contracted by RIHousing, on topics including identifying areas where affordable housing can be constructed, updating zoning and land use requirements, and increasing density while promoting a mixture of housing types. Consultants will also assist in evaluating the capacity of a municipalities infrastructure.
“This program will help our cities and towns address obstacles to development and allow them to build much-needed affordable housing,” Carol Ventura, executive director of RIHousing, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with municipalities to address their specific needs and to connect them to expert technical assistance that will help their communities, and the state, create more affordable housing.”