(The Center Square) – Bucking a trend across most corners of the country, Rhode Island’s highways are among the safest, according to a recently released report.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has published its final sets of fatality data on some of the country’s busiest roadways for 2021. The administration uses its fatality reporting system and has conducted year-over-year comparisons.
According to data, Rhode Island reported 63 total highway fatalities in 2021, down from the 67 in 2020.
By contrast, nationwide highway traffic fatalities spiked 10% between 2020 and 2021, the report says. There were 42,939 highway fatalities nationwide, up from the 39,007 deaths recorded in 2020.
According to the federal agency, the 10% rise – occurring at the height of pandemic-related lockdowns and other mitigation measures – is the highest since 2005.
In a statement, Peter Alviti Jr., director of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, attributed the decreased fatalities to a multi-pronged, multi-agency approach across the state.
“This most recent report shows the product of our hard work to make roads safer and influence driver behavior, particularly when it comes to driving impaired,” Alviti said.
The newest federal data indicates Rhode Island officials anticipate doubling down on their efforts.
“We will continue funding engineering, education, and enforcement solutions to further reduce roadway deaths,” Alviti said. “Together, these efforts did precisely what they were designed to do – save lives.”
Alviti and other Rhode Island officials have embarked on several programs and initiatives to curb the number of highway-related fatalities, which are encapsulated in a strategic highway safety plan to bring the numbers down to zero.
In prior plans, Alviti, through a director’s message, said he and other state officials had adopted a public-private partnership when programs and policies were adopted.
“Our partners incorporate perspectives from education, engineering, enforcement, and emergency medical services,” Alviti said. “This multidisciplinary approach fosters a community of collaboration as we recognize that the devastation caused by traffic crashes affects everyone.”
Rhode Island State Police, which has jurisdiction over the highway system, also reportedly has ramped up enforcement of such laws as “move over,” which requires drivers to slow down and shift lanes when approaching a designated vehicle that is stopped in a lane or on the edge or shoulder of a roadway.
Designated vehicles include police, fire, ambulance, tow trucks and roadside assistance, public utility, service, highway maintenance, and transporters.
According to the data, fewer than half of Rhode Island’s highway fatalities are attributed to alcohol.
In 2020, 28 of the 67 fatalities (42%) were alcohol-related. In 2021, 24 of the 63 deaths (39%) were linked to alcohol.