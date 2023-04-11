(The Center Square) – Delivering more federal funds in the form of grants to fire departments is the focus of Rhode Island Congressman Jack Reed.
Reed, D-RI, is urging Congress to allocate more funding for fire departments in Rhode Island and across the country through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response programs.
The veteran legislator said both programs will expire at the end of September unless Congress acts to reauthorize the initiatives.
“Federal AFG and SAFER grants help them do their jobs more effectively and improve public safety,” Reed, who is a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, said in a statement. “I am committed to reauthorizing these critical grant programs so that local fire departments can meet their equipment, training, and staffing needs. Ultimately, this money helps protect our communities and improves emergency response services.”
Reed led efforts to garner $720 million for the programs during fiscal year 2023, according to a release.
Fire departments in Rhode Island, according to a release, received $28.4 million in federal funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance for Firefighters and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant funding. Other first responders also received funding.
Reed said he is urging Congress to reauthorize the programs that would allow the state’s fire departments to purchase equipment and assist them in hiring more personnel.
Grant funding, according to a release, can be used for equipment, protective gears, emergency vehicles, training, and other resources through the Assistance for Firefighters grants.
Grants through the SAFER program would be put to work to help frontline firefighters and departments comply with staffing, response, and operational initiatives established by the National Fire Protection Association.
Rhode Island cities and towns, according to the release, received $13.75 million in SAFER grants in 2022. The funding helped hire and retain 44 firefighters in Rhode Island.