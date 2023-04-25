(The Center Square) – The first steps in Rhode Island’s initiative to support electric vehicles are taking shape.
The state’s Office of Energy Resources is now accepting requests for proposals that would install electric vehicle charging stations near Interstate 95, Gov. Dan McKee said Tuesday. The first phase would install four Level 3 DC Fast Chargers off the Alternative Fuel Corridor along the interstate.
According to a release, the charging stations would be located at the Ashaway Park & Ride and Route 117 Park & Ride in Warwick.
“As Rhode Island works toward achieving the goals of the landmark Act on Climate, this National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program will play a crucial role in ensuring our state continues its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” McKee said in a statement.
According to a release, the program is a piece of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed in November 2021 by President Joe Biden. The program is designed to install 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles across the country by 2030.
Rhode Island is poised to receive $23 million in federal funding over the course of five years, according to a release. Proposals for the program are due by May 22.
“We are committed to promoting the use of electric vehicles and supporting the state's transition to cleaner and more sustainable transportation options,” interim State Energy Commissioner Chris Kearns said in a release. “The NEVI Program will help us achieve these goals by providing Rhode Islanders with greater accessibility to EV charging stations along the I-95 corridor.”
According to a release, the Park & Ride locations would have two new electric vehicle charging stations capable of charging a vehicle to 80% within 20 to 40 minutes. Four electric vehicles would be able to charge at each location.
According to a release, the first phase would feature eight chargers and six Level 2 dual-port stations along I-95 in the state. Following completion, Rhode Island can use the formula funds for charging stations on public roads.