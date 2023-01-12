(The Center Square) – Abortion is the focus of a new set of bills introduced in the Rhode Island General Assembly.
The Equality in Abortion Coverage Act, sponsored by Sen. Bridget Valverde, D-East Greenwich, and House Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian, D-East Providence, if enacted, would provide that the right to abortion would be made accessible to all state residents, regardless of insurance coverage provider.
House Bill 5006 has yet to be registered with the Senate. It would work to ensure individuals on Medicaid and state health insurance plans have coverage that includes abortion procedure. The bills would no longer exclude those individuals from those rights due to financial barriers currently imposed in state law.
Valverde said this is the fourth year she has introduced the legislation.
“A clear majority of members in both the House and Senate have signed onto this legislation this year and Rhode Islanders are overwhelmingly with us,” Valverde said in a release. ”It’s time to end these abortion coverage bans.”
As Rhode Island protected the right to the medical procedure with the Reproductive Privacy Act of 2019 at the time it excludes residents who were enrolled in Medicaid or were on a state health plan. Those health plans were prevented from paying for abortion.
“That’s wrong and we have a responsibility to end these discriminatory bans that overwhelmingly affect low-income communities and people with disabilities,” Valverde said in a release. “We can’t say that Rhode Island truly respects our reproductive rights until we tear down these very intentional legal roadblocks that ban people from accessing health care.”
Kazarian said that while she was “grateful that Rhode Island has codified Roe v. Wade into state law” the newly introduced bill would put abortion services within reach of the nearly 1 in 3 state residents on Medicaid or are on private insurance.
“With reproductive rights remaining under attack in our nation’s capital, the passage of the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act will provide total equality for everyone in Rhode Island who needs reproductive health services access,” Kazarian said in a release.
Kazarian went on the call the ban on Medicaid and state health plans “racist, reinforcing inequity, and health care disparities in our state.”