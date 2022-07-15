(The Center Square) – Luis San Lucas is a captain in the Providence Police Department who was paid $278,194 in 2021, making him the city’s highest paid employee.
According to city records, San Lucas earned a salary of $130,299 and garnered another $85,286 in overtime. He also received a payment in 2021 of $60,052 for overtime involving events that the city provides police protection.
There were 14 police department employees who had gross pay of more than $200,000 in 2021 due to the payments identified as “Police/Fire Details” on the document the city provided in a public records request by The Center Square. The city gave examples of "Police/Fire Details" as police providing security at nightclubs and large-scale public events. In some instances, event organizers reimburse the city for the overtime cost.
Police officer Jonathan Leroux had the biggest payout from the “Police/Fire Details” fund at $102,866, which raised his gross pay to $195,556. The payments from that fund were as little as $8.41 to some officers. Overall, that fund paid out $6.2 million to 489 employees of the city's police and fire departments.
According to city records, that same fund paid out $6.3 million to 528 police and fire department employees in 2019.
Police and fire department union contracts provide several extra forms of compensation.
For example, the police union contract has “longevity” bonuses that range from 8% to 11% of the annual salary. Compensation for public safety employees include longevity, stipends, clothing allowance/maintenance, shift differential and out of rank and bonuses, according to the city's annual budget. Out-of-rank pay is higher compensation for filling in for someone who is of a higher rank.