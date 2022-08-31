(The Center Square) – Rhode Island has the lowest uninsured rate in the country, a new study shows.
WalletHub performed an analysis of the most recent Rhode Island Health Insurance Survey, and the Ocean State has recorded its record low uninsured rate at just 2.9%. The state dropped 4% from the last survey conducted in 2020.
Rhode Island is joined by Massachusetts and Vermont as the only states to record uninsured rates lower than 3%, according to the report.
“Rhode Island succeeds when our families succeed – and one way that Rhode Island families succeed is when they have access to high quality, affordable health care,” Gov. Dan McKee said in a release. "I’m proud that our state has achieved its lowest ever uninsured rate. Now, as we continue to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must continue to take steps to ensure families continue to have access.”
The survey, according to the release, is conducted to garner information on insurance status, health care costs, experience getting medical care, use of medical services, and other demographics. To date, five surveys have been conducted since 2012. The latest survey used more than 3,000 phone interviews with a margin of effort set at plus or minus 0.7%.
According to the release, the American Rescue Plan Act and Inflation Reduction Act have provided financial help to individuals and families who get their health care coverage through HealthSource Rhode Island.
“This is an incredible milestone for Rhode Island, whose insured rates remain one of the highest in the nation,” Lindsay Lang, who serves as director of HealthSource RI, said in the release. “Now we must continue the work required at the state and federal levels to ensure that all Rhode Islanders have sustainable access to the high-quality, affordable health coverage that is essential to protecting themselves and their families.”