(The Center Square) – The New York Republican Party on Monday endorsed Joe Pinion as its nominee for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
If he wins a seat in Washington, Pinion would be the state's first Black senator. His nomination was approved by GOP leaders at the New York state party convention in Nassau County.
“This campaign is for all those who have ever felt let down, left out, and taken for granted by the individuals we have chosen to lead,” Pinion said in a statement. “We have politicians more concerned with power than people. We have corporations more concerned with profits than humanity. We have a government more concerned with spending money than solving problems.”
The Yonkers native touts himself as a political commentator, having hosted “Saturday Agenda” on Newsmax. His release also cites his background in healthcare, media and renewable energy to build an “uncommon coalition” to unseat a career politician in Schumer, who has been in Washington since 1981. He’s been in the Senate since 1999.
“For too long, career politicians like Chuck Schumer have failed the 99 percent, choosing instead to prioritize his personal ambitions and the political needs of the special interests,” Pinion said in his speech. “In Chuck Schumer’s rise to power and fame as leader of the Senate, he has left the rest of us behind, choosing to pacify the most extreme voices in Washington at the expense of the 19 million everyday New Yorkers who need our help. The thesis of our campaign is if you are unhappy with the world as it is today, you cannot vote for the architect who built it. Chuck Schumer is the architect of architects.”
While he received the party’s nomination, Pinion may still face a primary challenge even though no other candidate received 25 percent of the vote from Republican party leaders at the convention. That would require a potential candidate to launch a petition drive to get on the June ballot.
For now, Pinion has his sights set on toppling the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate.
“Our fight is not left versus right, it’s right versus wrong,” he said in his speech. “The time has come to elevate our politics and to seek higher ground. The time has come to rebuild the dream.”