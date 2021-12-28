(The Center Square) – More than $100 billion worth of federal pandemic relief money was used for fraudulent purposes, reports by the Office of the Inspector General found throughout the year. The OIG and multiple federal and state agencies are investigating alleged fraud and attempting to recover as much as they can, a Jacksonville, Florida, Secret Service agent says.
Assistant Special Agent in Charge Roy Dotson is leading a multi-agency effort to investigate pandemic fraud and recovery efforts, the agency announced this week.
The $100 billion figure is based on the aggregate of two OIG reports published this year and presented to Congress. The total doesn’t include any new research, data or analysis of fraud, the agency says.
The massive amount of spending authorized through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act attracted individuals and organized criminal networks from across the globe to perpetrate fraud against the federal government. They were able to fraudulently apply for and obtain funds allocated by Congress to help Americans hurting economically from state shutdowns implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“The exploitation of pandemic-related relief is an investigative priority for the Secret Service and its partners,” the Secret Service says.
Its investigations are in cooperation with financial institutions and money services businesses, U.S. Attorneys Offices, federal and state agencies, foreign law enforcement officials, academic officials and private sector partners.
Large-scale criminal activity targeted unemployment insurance (UI), U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loan and grant programs, including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and other benefit programs, the Secret Service says. The CARES Act provided $349 billion to creation the PPP in the Small Business Act, which was a primary target of fraud.
There are currently more than 900 active criminal investigations into pandemic-related fraud, Dotson said. They include “pandemic benefits and all the other benefits programs too. Every state has been hit, some harder than others.”
Investigators are “trying to recover everything we can, including funds stolen from both federal and state programs,” he said.
“The Secret Service has seen a huge uptick in electronic crime in furtherance of these fraud cases,” Dotson added. “Criminals will often ask potential victims to open an account and move money for them for some reason as part of a ruse. Targeted individuals are often asked to open bank accounts and accept large sum deposits. As a result, people are becoming unwitting mules for stolen money.”
So far, Secret Service investigations into UI and SBA loan fraud have resulted in the arrest of 100 people, seizure of more than $1.2 billion worth of stolen funds, and more than $2.3 billion of fraudulently obtained funds being reversed through the Automated Clearing House.
By May of this year, one year into investigating COVID-19-related financial fraud, it had initiated more than 690 unemployment insurance fraud investigations and investigative inquiries, as well as 720 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and PPP fraud investigations and investigative inquiries.
The OIG, which already investigates fraud and misuse of federal program funding, saw its investigative efforts significantly increase over the past year due to the misuse of pandemic funds.
In its March report submitted to Congress on the misuse of SBA funds, it detailed multi-agency efforts that resulted in first-in-the nation charges brought against individuals fraudulently applying for and receiving PPP loans.
The OIG’s investigative efforts initially resulted in 161 indictments/information, 160 arrests, and 26 convictions related to EIDL or PPP.
Examples of fraud include a reality TV personality who was charged with bank fraud, a National Football League player charged with participating in a scheme to file fraudulent loan applications, and others for racketeering enterprises and filing hundreds of fraudulent loan applications.
A Florida man, for example, was arrested and charged with fraudulently obtaining $3.9 million in PPP loans, some of which he used to purchase a Lamborghini. A Texas man and woman were indicted for filing hundreds of fraudulent loan applications that resulted in at least $1.3 million in losses to the federal government.
Part of the fraud was made possible because of the speed with which lending was approved, the OIG notes. The SBA executed over 14 years’ worth of lending within 14 days, the OIG says, and “the speed and reduced controls surrounding this lending authority brought with it substantially increased risk.”
In March, the OIG made 10 recommendations for SBA to follow to lower the risk of fraud and recover funds from ineligible businesses.
In its September report presented to Congress, the OIG pointed out that since the CARES Act was passed, its office had opened more than 27,000 complaints and investigations relating to UI benefits paid through the act and subsequent legislation. It also began reviewing an additional 128,000 UI fraud complaints from the National Center for Disaster Fraud.
Of the $872 billion worth of federal relief money allocated through the CARES Act and subsequent legislation, the OIG says at least $87 billion could have been paid improperly, with a significant portion attributable to fraud.
The OIG suggests that improper payments made through the UI program, including fraudulent payments, “will be much higher than 10 percent.” In a June 16 alert it identified $17 billion in potential fraudulent payments in four high-risk areas, up from $5.4 billion it identified in a February alert for the same high-risk areas.