Rockford 9th least affordable city in America
An Illinois city made the top ten for the least affordable cities in the country, but it wasn't Chicago.
The background checking company Good Hire analyzed data from 155 U.S. cities with a labor force of more than 150,000 to find the best cities for opportunity and affordability in 2022.
Rockford was the 9th least affordable city in America. Los Angeles took the top spot for least affordable, while Chicago came in at 108th.
Price as advertised
Illinois lawmakers have passed a bill to ensure consumers get the advertised sale price at the grocery store.
The measure requires supermarkets to show both the original price and the discounted price on a store display, at the register, and on the receipt. The bill now goes to the governor for his signature.
Police warn of online marketplace robberies
Some Illinois police agencies are warning people about armed robberies that have recently occurred after connecting with others online.
There were three incidents last week involving people who were interested in buying or selling cars and connected on Facebook Marketplace. In one Chicago incident, police said a man was shot when he tried to resist. In another incident, the suspects showed up with a gun and a tow truck and towed the car away without paying.
Illinois State Police commemorating 100th anniversary
State officials are commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Illinois State Police.
ISP Director Brendan Kelly was joined by troopers at the Illinois House of Representatives to be honored. On April 1, 1922, the first eight original sworn patrol officers and two civilian employees comprised the Illinois State Highway Police.
One-hundred years later, ISP has grown to nearly 3,000 sworn and civilian employees.
Airport intruder sent for mental health check
A man is facing charges after climbing a barbed wire fence and entering a secure area of Midway Airport.
Police report a 33-year-old man appeared to be intoxicated when he entered the restricted area Tuesday. The man walked up to a private plane, took off his clothes and climbed onto a wing. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for a mental health check.
Child Abuse Prevention Month
In observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is hosting training events around the state.
The month-long observance focuses on child abuse and neglect prevention awareness messages and prevention efforts across the country. Illinoisans can show their commitment to ending child abuse by wearing blue on April 1.