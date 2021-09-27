Illinois FOP warns about individual rights
The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police says efforts may be underway to reduce peoples’ rights under the Health Care Right of Conscience Act.
The Illinois law has been on the books since 1998. Some say it gives individuals the right to not be discriminated against in their public or private sector job for refusing a medical procedure for which they have a conscientious objection.
FOP President Chris Southwood said lawmakers could attempt to revise the law during the fall veto session next month.
CDC issues guidance on boosters
Those 65 and older, or those 18 and older living in long-term care settings, along with people 50 and older with underlying conditions should get the Pfizer COVID-19 booster, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Others older than 18 with underlying conditions or in settings with higher transmission rates may get the booster.
Minority groups oppose new political maps
It’s not just the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund that is critical of the Democratic majority and Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacting political maps that diminished minority representation.
Illinois African Americans for Equitable Redistrict say Pritzker made a mockery of the process by signing revised maps Friday. IAAER’s Valerie Leonard said despite having a supermajority in the legislature, Democratic leaders at the statehouse were greedy for more power.
Pritzker signs Housing Pilot Program
A new state law will provide free housing to people at risk of a drug overdose or mental health breakdown.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed House Bill 449, a bill that will provide affordable housing to individuals at risk of a drug overdose or mental health breakdown. The Housing Pilot Program is intended to help those at risk with a safe place to stay. However, there is no requirement for occupants to seek out help.
COVID-19 stats drop last week
More than 4,000 fewer Illinoisans tested positive for COVID-19 last week than the week before and nearly 9,000 fewer than the peak reported Sept. 3.
The weekly report from the Illinois Department of Public Health showed 21,787 positive cases last week. Week over week, the positivity rate dropped from 4.1% to 2.7%. ICU beds with COVID patients have also dropped.