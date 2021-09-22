(The Center Square) – New Hampshire residents are divided over President Joe Biden's plan to require large employers to ensure their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 or are tested weekly, according to a new poll.
The poll, conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, found that 48% strongly support Biden's new vaccine mandate, which will require federal agencies and contractors, as well as private companies with more than 100 employees, to mandate vaccinations or regular testing. Roughly 45% strongly oppose the vaccine regulations.
Pollsters noted sharp divisions along party lines, with 94% of Democrats saying they support the policy and 90% of Republicans opposing it. Independent voters are divided with 31% in support, 38% opposed and 27% unsure.
"Sixty-two percent of those who are fully or partially vaccinated approve of this proposal but more than three-quarters of those who are unvaccinated or opposed to the mandate," the pollsters wrote.
At least one in five New Hampshire adults say they will not get a COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly all of those respondents say they would leave their job if vaccination were required, the poll also found.
Of those who say they won't get vaccinated, a majority – or 79% – said they don't believe it is safe. Others say they don't believe the vaccine will prevent them from getting sick or don't trust pharmaceutical companies that produce the drugs, the poll found.
Meanwhile, a majority of Granite Staters, or 51% of respondents, say they disapprove of Biden's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the poll found. About 48% of those surveyed said they approve of his handling of the pandemic while 1% were unsure.
Despite that, the poll found New Hampshire residents are more supportive of Biden's other COVID-19 vaccine related proposals, such as paid time off for employees to get vaccinated.
Overall, many Granite Staters expect the pandemic to get worse rather than better over the next six months, which has increased since a similar UNH survey in June, the pollsters said.
New Hampshire is among the GOP-controlled states that have pledged to fight Biden's mandate, even as many of the state's Democrats have voiced support for the vaccine requirements
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said recently that he is eager to join a brewing legal fight over the nationwide requirements. His hand-picked attorney general, John Formella, joined other Republican attorneys general in sending a threatening letter to Biden calling on him to rescind the requirements or face a legal challenge.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, blasted Biden's directive as "government overreach" and said he is drafting legislation to block state or local governments from enforcing the new rules in the state.
Still, members of the state's all-Democrat congressional delegation, including Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, are firmly behind Biden's aggressive push to reach the unvaccinated.
The UNH poll of 1,081 New Hampshire residents was conducted between Sept. 16 and Sept. 20. It has a 3% margin of error.