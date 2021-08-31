(The Center Square) – With flooding from high-intensity storms a regular occurrence in recent years, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf urged the Federal Emergency Management Agency to lower the federal damage assessment threshold to qualify these events for federal aid.
Homes and businesses in Bucks, Philadelphia, Tioga, and neighboring counties damaged by recent floods met the criteria for financial aid under the U.S. Small Business Administration but did not meet federal criteria for Individual Assistance.
To qualify for Individual Assistance, the commonwealth would have to meet a certain threshold for the number of homes classified as “major damage” or “destroyed” along with other specifications.
“Evaluating impacts solely on a micro level at the municipal or county level alone, rather than toward a whole state assessment, would provide a more realistic assessment of the impacts to that community,” Wolf said. “Doing so will provide much needed direct assistance to the most vulnerable who most often are ineligible for other disaster assistance.”