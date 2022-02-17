(The Center Square) – Gov. Tom Wolf has unveil a $200 million plan to offer scholarships to commonwealth students who are pursuing careers in in-demand professions.
Wolf cited $71.5 billion of student debt in Pennsylvania as a motivating factor for the proposed Nellie Bly Scholarship Program, which would offer scholarships for students to attend community college or state higher education institutions.
“A good education can set a person up for a lifetime of success, but pursuing that education can often be a dream out of reach as costs skyrocket and student debt looms,” Wolf said Wednesday at Dixon University Center in Harrisburg. “Let’s help Pennsylvania students succeed and put money back into the economy, instead of shouldering them with debt equal to a down payment on a new home.”
Wolf is proposing funding for the program to come from the American Rescue Plan Act and Race Horse Development Trust Fund. Scholarships would help cover tuition and “relevant costs of attendance,” and would be aimed at students pursuing programs for in-demand jobs in health care, education and public service. The program would require students to live and work in Pennsylvania upon graduation for the same number of years they received the scholarship benefit.
Pennsylvania System of Higher Education Chancellor Daniel Greenstein framed Wolf’s scholarship proposal as “vital to the state’s economic future.”
“Pennsylvania’s 14 state system universities provide the highest quality education at the lowest possible price, but for too many students the dream of a degree is still out of reach,” Greenstein said. “The governor’s direct-to-student aid proposal – combined with PASSHE’s efforts to freeze tuition and transform the system – will help to ensure public higher education is an engine of social mobility and economic development for years to come.”
Greenstein said 60% of today’s jobs require post-secondary education while only 51% of Pennsylvanians have it.
“That’s a huge gap. It’s growing. It threatens our economy,” Greenstein said.
The scholarship program is in addition to $1.55 billion in basic education funding for K-12 included in Wolf’s proposed budget presented to the General Assembly last week. Lawmakers are now reviewing the budget and are expected to return to session in about five weeks. Legislative Republicans have argued figures in Wolf’s spending plan would create a deficit when he leaves office.
John Sygielski, president of Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC), echoed comments from Wolf and Greenstein about the potential impact of the Nellie Bly proposal.
“To ensure the commonwealth’s workforce remains competitive, there is a growing need to encourage students to enroll and complete programs in education, health care or public service offered by PASSHE colleges and HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College,” he said. “This scholarship may be one way the commonwealth can decrease student’s out-of-pocket expenses, increase enrollment and completion and guarantee Pennsylvania’s workforce remains competitive, internationally.”
Nellie Bly was among one of the first well-known female journalists in America who started her career at the Pittsburgh Dispatch and later worked for Joseph Pulitzer’s New York World in the late 1880s. She wrote under a pseudonym, and her real name was Elizabeth Jane Cochran.
State Reps. Jordan Harris, D-Philadelphia, and Patty Kim, D-Dauphin, spoke in support of Wolf’s scholarship proposal at Wednesday’s event, but Wolf will need to win the approval of the Republican-controlled General Assembly before it becomes a reality.
“It’s past time we take action to invest in our future and ensure success for Pennsylvanians and our commonwealth as a whole,” Wolf said. “We have the resources to make this happen, we just need action from the General Assembly.”