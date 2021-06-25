(The Center Square) – Major Gen. Mark Schindler has been installed as Pennsylvania’s adjutant general, while Brigadier Gen. Benjamin Cason has been named the state’s major general.
The state Senate appointed the cabinet-level positions of Schindler and Cason, who Gov. Tom Wolf nominated, on June 21.
The Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee took testimony at a public hearing and offered favorable recommendations. The full Senate subsequently gave a unanimous 50-0 vote in favor of the appointments.
Schindler, who had been serving as adjutant general on an interim basis since Dec. 5, officially succeeds Anthony Carrelli. He abruptly retired at the time amid investigations into the COVID-19 related deaths within the state’s veterans’ nursing homes at the height of the pandemic.
As adjutant general, Schindler oversees Pennsylvania’s National Guard and is responsible for a $1 billion budget, in addition to 18,500 military personnel.
In his testimony before the committee, Schindler described the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs as “a diverse, agile agency” that stands ready to handle a range of challenging circumstances, including COVID-19 and civil unrest.
“This year has been an unprecedented time for our department,” Schindler said. “In every instance, our state and nation looked to the National Guard. I’ve never been more proud to be a guardsman.”
During questioning, several Senators asked Schindler about his views of upholding the state and federal Constitution and asked if he was willing to follow both documents.
“That’s what I’m held to do, and that’s what I will do,” Schindler said, in response.
The state of the DMVA’s nursing homes on the heels of last year’s pandemic also was a recurring theme at the committee-level hearing. To that end, Schindler said overseeing protocol at the facilities would be “a number 1 priority.”
“The loss of life is terrible, and I take that very seriously,” Schindler said. “There were mistakes made in a lot of places. If there’s an issue, we want to hear about it.”
State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette, said he was comfortable providing a favorable recommendation.
“I wish you and your family all the best as we provide leadership,” Stefano said to Schindler.
Cason, who has served in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, was most recently assistant adjutant general. During the appointment, he oversaw a range of programs and activities that involved the more than 4,000 military personnel who worked at locations across the state.
During his testimony, Cason said he takes his leadership duties seriously and aspires to continue tending to the unique needs of military personnel and families across Pennsylvania.
“It’s our jobs and our roles … to be able to handle the wealth of knowledge and the care and empathy,” Cason said. “That’s what we owe them as commanders.”
State Sen. Cris Dush, R-Wellsboro, has worked under Cason in a civil role and said he would be well suited to fulfill the duties in his promotion.
“We truly are blessed with the Pennsylvania Army and National Guard,” Dush said. “We’ve gained worldwide recognition.”