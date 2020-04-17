(The Center Square) – Gov. Tom Wolf offered broad parameters on Friday for reopening Pennsylvania’s economy when the coronavirus pandemic wanes.
The beginning of the phased, regional reopening approach will depend upon as-yet-defined “quantifiable criteria” and will come with recommendations from public health officials on how businesses can again operate safely, Wolf said.
Before he can consider lifting stay-at-home orders and rescinding closures, however, hospitals must have a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment, testing must be rapid and widespread, and the state must have a surveillance program in place to contain new cases before an outbreak recurs.
“Unfortunately we cannot flip a switch and reopen the commonwealth,” Wolf said during a news conference Friday afternoon. “It’s not going to be one big day.”
Limitations on large gatherings and protections for vulnerable populations must remain in place during the reopening phase, he added.
Wolf’s statewide stay-at-home order expires April 30, though its unclear if he will extend that guidance into May, as neighboring states have done. Wolf said the mitigation efforts have worked to flatten the curve and must continue, for now, though he admits less-impacted parts of the state will see relief sooner than the hardest hit regions.
The Department of Health confirmed an additional 1,706 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 29,441. Despite a “gentle decline” in new infections, Wolf said Pennsylvania still ranks fifth nationwide for identified COVID-19 cases.
“The east has felt this differently than the west,” he said. "When we get to the point that we are ready to reopen, it has to be a staged approach and it will be.”
The state GOP party criticized Wolf on Friday for lacking specifics about when the reopening will begin and for withholding signatures on Republican-backed bills to loosen restrictions on shuttered businesses in the meantime.
“There is no timeline, no start date, and more of the same secretive metrics for who can work, and who can’t,” said Lawrence Tobias, chairman of the state Republican Party. "The announcement amounted to, ‘we will tell you the plan when we tell you.’ The people of Pennsylvania deserve better.”
The state Democratic Party offered a brief Twitter statement on the governor’s plan, saying it “charts a steady path back to prosperity while protecting what's most precious: human life. It's guided by science and the needs of everyday people.”
Wolf said the pandemic highlights the need for a third “recovery” phase that prioritizes much of his long-standing policy goals: increasing minimum wage, expanding access to affordable child care, reforming medical insurance and standardizing paid sick and family leave policies, among others.
“There’s not one policy or one answer or one ideology that can solve all of our problems ahead on the road to recovery,” he said.