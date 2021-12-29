(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has aired his grievances with a new congressional district map approved this month by the House State Government Committee.
Wolf said the map drafted by Lehigh County resident Amanda Holt and approved Dec. 15 by the committee violates several principles recommended by his Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council.
In a letter to House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, Wolf claimed Tuesday changes to the map in the committee chaired by Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, gave Republicans an unfair election advantage.
“I have said from the beginning of this process of redrawing congressional districts that politicians should not use it to choose their own voters,” Wolf said. “Pennsylvania needs a fair map that ensures communities of interest are maintained and the public can participate meaningfully in the process, which are key principles recommended by my Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council.”
States redraw state and federal legislative maps every decade using updated census data to ensure fair representation, though the process is contentious and often rife with gerrymandering aimed at giving an advantage to one political party or the other.
In Wolf’s letter to House Republicans, the governor said he is resisting pressure to negotiate a new map “behind the scenes” and instead opted to rebuke the proposed map, House Bill 2146, “in a public forum.” He laid out four major issues with HB 2146.
“First, the difference in population between the largest and smallest district in the HB 2146 map is nearly 9,000 people. While I believe that perfect population equality should be balanced with other goals such as maintaining communities of interest, the deviation in the HB 2146 map may be successfully challenged as unconstitutional,” Wolf wrote.
“This significant population deviation is the result of last-minute changes made to the map submitted to the House State Government Committee by Lehigh County resident Amanda Holt and selected by Chairman Grove. The deviation among districts in Holt’s submitted map was 1 person.”
Wolf alleged Grove personally redrew lines in Holt’s draft, resulting in a “highly skewed map.”
“Second, the revised map splits multiple communities of interest, including splits in Luzerne, Dauphin, Philadelphia and Chester counties that do not appear to be motivated by compelling legal principles, but rather by a desire to make districts more favorable to Republican candidates,” he wrote.
Wolf’s third objection focused on aligning the map with statewide voter preference.
“The HB 2146 map falls short on this basic measure of partisan fairness, giving a structural advantage to Republican candidates that far exceeds the party’s voter support,” he wrote. “A comparison of the HB 2146 map to prior election results and to neutrally drawn maps, using rigorous mathematical methodology, had demonstrated that the HB 2146 map would consistently deliver a disproportionate number of seats to Republican candidates when compared with Pennsylvania voters’ preferences.”
The fourth objection in the letter targeted Grove’s “disgraceful” leadership in the process, alleging he neglected to consult committee members before selecting Holt’s map. Wolf also took aim at the timeline for approving the map, citing a Jan. 24 deadline set by former acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Veronica Degraffenreid.
“Both the House and Senate currently have four voting session days scheduled in January 2022, including the 24th. This is an extraordinarily compressed schedule for passage of a congressional map, presentment for my review, and resolution of any legal challenges which may be brought, and further increases my concerns about the transparency with which this process is being conducted,” Wolf wrote.
Grove responded to Wolf’s letter by reserving a room in the Capitol for next Thursday to hold a public meeting on the issues.
“If it is your intent to not negotiate congressional maps ‘behind closed doors,’ let us meet in public,” Grove wrote in a letter to Wolf on Tuesday.
A Wolf spokesperson told The Philadelphia Inquirer “the governor has already publicly provided his comments … so he has no plans to accept this invitation.”