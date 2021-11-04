(The Center Square) – Gov. Tom Wolf joined the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and elected officials to break ground on the Coatesville train station revitalization project to provide the community with a modern train station with connections to the Amtrak Keystone Corridor.
"The project will improve equity, accessibility, and reliability in transportation and that's exactly what Coatesville needs to continue growing and thriving," Wolf said.
The new station will provide level boarding platforms, elevators, ramps, site lighting and security, improved drainage, surface parking for local and regional commuters, and improve ADA accessibility.
The $65 million project was funded through $52 million from the Federal Transit Administration, $13 million in state transportation funds and $700,000 from Chester County.
Wickersham Construction of Lancaster, the project contractor, could begin construction later this year and complete by 2025.
“The Coatesville Train Station creates a new front door to our region, a ‘welcome to Chesco West invitation,’ ” Western Chester County Chamber of Commerce President-elect Justin Chan said. “Individuals and businesses will want to locate here, to be a part of the continued economic growth in our region.”