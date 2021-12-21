(The Center Square) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration has announced $6 million in state grants for dozens of community improvement projects across Pennsylvania.
Wolf unveiled 34 grants awarded through the Keystone Communities Program, which will help communities in 22 Pennsylvania counties.
“The Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with initiatives that grow and stabilize neighborhoods and encourage partnerships between the public and private sectors,” Wolf said Monday. “My administration is proud to support these projects that will build stronger communities, attract new residents and businesses, and boost our economy.”
The largest grant went to Action Housing Inc., which received $700,000 to complete construction of the Second Avenue Commons homeless facility in Pittsburgh, followed by $500,000 grants for projects in Blair, Lawrence and Lehigh counties.
The Altoona Blair County Development Corporation received a half-million dollars to redevelop the “Green Church” in Hollidaysburg into a mixed-use commercial structure, while DON Enterprise Inc. received the same for a second phase of restoration for the Wright Building, a vacant mixed-use building in New Castle.
The Allentown Housing Authority in Lehigh County will use its $500,000 grant for the first phase of redevelopment of the Little Lehigh public housing site.
Other six-figure grants included $205,909 for the third phase of the Hazelwood Affordable Rental Preservation Program, which will allow Hazelwood Initiative Inc. to acquire 20 apartments for long-term affordable housing in Allegheny County.
McKees Rocks Community Development Corporation, also in Allegheny County, received $250,000 to remediate and stabilize a commercial building on Chartiers Avenue.
In Beaver County, the Aliquippa Economic Development Corporation received a $216,500 grant for sidewalk and streetscapes improvements, while the Zelienople Borough received $223,605 to complete the third phase of a Zelienople Revitalization and Economic Development project to upgrade infrastructure along State Route 19.
Cumberland County’s Center for Independent Living of Central Pennsylvania received $200,000 for the Home Accessible Services program to help people with disabilities across multiple counties.
The grant program awarded $365,836 to Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties to build four affordable housing units, and $165,000 to Our West Bayfront to redevelop three vacant properties in Erie for affordable housing.
Greene County’s Franklin Township received a $175,000 grant to renovate a multipurpose building in Crawford Park, while the city of Lancaster received $450,000 for streetscape improvements in the city’s Elm Street neighborhood.
The Greater Hazelton Community Area New Development Organization Inc. received a $236,250 grant for the second phase of rehabilitation for a property at 21-23 West Broad Street in Hazelton. In Montgomery County, the Pottstown Area Industrial Development Inc. received a $320,400 grant to renovate a former PNC Bank that has been vacant for more than 15 years, while the Inglis Foundation took in a $287,500 grant for a statewide program to help provide funding for housing in places without local programs.
A total of 18 other projects received grants less than $100,000 each, including a $14,950 grant for the Pennsylvania Downtown Center to “determine the impact of COVID-19 on Pennsylvania’s Main and Elm Street district sand develop local economic resiliency information.”
The Wolf administration has approved about $38 million through the Keystone Communities Program since 2015 to fund 247 projects. The program is administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development.