(The Center Square) – Gov. Tom Wolf wants legislators to cut their summer break short and reconvene by the end of the month to approve an extension of the state’s opioid disaster declaration.
The administration sent a letter to Republican leaders Friday that requested the General Assembly return no later than Aug. 26 so that the state’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) can continue unaffected. Wolf said he plans to sign a new emergency order on Aug. 5, the 15th renewal since January 2018.
The House wasn't set to return to session until Sept. 27. The Senate is scheduled for Sept. 20.
Wolf credited the PDMP, which permits the sharing of information between agencies and providers to prevent dangerous medication combinations or over-prescribing, with reducing the frequency of both issues by 56.4% and 40.4%, respectively. Termination of the declaration would cut off access to the database, the administration said.
“For example, this means that the Pennsylvania Insurance Department would not be able to access the PDMP to help monitor prescriptions to avoid overuse and negative outcomes of the claimants within the Workers Compensation Security Fund and Catastrophic Loss Benefits Continuation Fund programs,” he said. “Many of the claimants of these programs have long term injuries managed by prescription drugs, a large percentage of which are opiates.”
Lawmakers must approve disaster declarations that extend beyond 21 days, as per a constitutional amendment adopted during the May primary election. Jason Gottesman, a spokesperson for the House Republican Caucus, told The Center Square on Monday that the governor’s request is under review.
He noted that while many of the functions once addressed under the declaration have been since taken over by other departments, members wonder if the declaration is the best way to preserve the PDMP.
“Given that, one of the considerations we have to undertake is whether or not the broad authority granted in a disaster emergency declaration is needed or whether the goals the governor stated, particularly as it relates to inter-agency information sharing from the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, can be accomplished through regular legislation that would no longer necessitate the disaster emergency declaration,” he said.
“We remain committed to fighting against the scourge of opioid addiction and are willing to be a collaborative partner with the other branches of government in achieving our shared goals,” he added.
The governor said extension of the declaration remains “vital” to the state’s continued progress in combating opioid addiction – a struggle that only worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a 26% increase in overdoses nationwide, while preliminary data shows Pennsylvania’s own rate climbed 16% in 2020 – the second deadliest year behind 2017.
“The experts tell us that there is massive lingering trauma from this pandemic that will continue to manifest itself in mental health needs, physical health needs, and substance use challenges,” Wolf said.
The Center Square sought comment from Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Greensburg, but did not receive an immediate response.