(The Center Square) – A multimillion-dollar, yearslong project to modernize Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation benefits system is unlikely to be ready for its Oct. 5 go-live date, witnesses told members of the House Labor & Industry Committee.
“I believe we need to delay so we can ensure that we have what we’re here for: a system that will serve the employees and employers of Pennsylvania, so (the) unemployment compensation system works properly and efficiently,” Geoff Moomaw, president of Interstate Tax Services and Republicans’ appointee to the Benefit Modernization Advisory Committee, said.
A project to upgrade the application system for Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation system began in 2005 under then-Gov. Ed Rendell. The state initially hired IBM for the project, but canceled the contract in 2013 after spending $170 million in tax dollars, PennLive reported.
The state subsequently filed suit to recoup some of those dollars. The litigation is pending.
In 2017, state lawmakers established the Benefit Modernization Advisory Committee and allocated an additional $100 million in funding. The state hired Florida-based Geographic Solutions Inc. (GSI) to upgrade the system.
“The inability to implement a functional modern benefit delivery system for Pennsylvania’s UC system is a long-standing problem that goes back to the Rendell administration,” state Rep. Jim Cox, R-Berks/Lancaster, said. “Everyone wants this project to happen and everyone wants it to work for the people of Pennsylvania.”
State Rep. Barbara Gleim, R-Cumberland, pressed Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak for a plan and a date for when the new system might go live.
“I would just like to remind everybody that the money that’s been spent so far and that we’re going to be spending from here on out comes from the taxpayer; we need to use those funds with fidelity,” Gleim said. “I don’t recommend a pause, but a new go-live date with a plan.”
Oleksiak said a decision about whether to proceed with the system’s rollout or delay its implementation could result from a Monday meeting. But, Oleksiak admitted a new date may not come from that meeting.
“We may have one; we may not,” Oleksiak said in response to a subsequent question. “We’re going to review where we stand with, first of all, is it at all possible to do the October date. Secondly, if it turns that it’s not, what do we need to do? What time frame can we reasonably assume?”
Witnesses placed the blame for the delay on the COVID-19 pandemic, not the Department of Labor and Industry or its employees. Both employers and the public writ large haven’t been alerted about the new system, and officials haven’t thoroughly tested it.
“COVID-19 has created unforeseen challenges that have severely impacted our ability to go live,” Julia Simon-Mishel, supervising attorney with Philadelphia Legal Assistance and Democrats’ appointee to the Benefit Modernization Advisory Committee, said.
“Introducing the new system at this time, in the middle of the pandemic, will cause massive upheaval,” Simon-Mishel said, noting, workers and employers have trouble contacting the agency via phone. “If this system were to go live, the amount of questions and issues presented to your office will certainly increase.”