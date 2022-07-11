(The Center Square) – The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative saga may not end quickly, even with a new governor this fall.
A Commonwealth Court injunction on Friday paused RGGI from taking effect, retroactively, on July 1 and could lead to delays in allowance auctions. The Department of Environmental Protection is expected to appeal the injunction. RGGI would require fossil-fuel energy producers to effectively pay a tax on carbon dioxide emissions.
In the memorandum opinion explaining the injunction, Judge Michael Wojcik emphasized the RGGI saga isn’t over.
He wrote, “A preliminary injunction [does not] serve as a judgment on the merits since by definition it is a temporary remedy granted until that time when the [parties’] dispute can be completely resolved. The Court is not making a final determination of the merits at this time, to which the above cases certainly apply.”
A final decision, in all probability, rests with either the top Pennsylvania court or a collaboration between the General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf.
“Everybody, Judge Wojcik included, was pretty clear that no matter what happened, these decisions are going to the state Supreme Court,” said Rob Altenburg, senior director for energy and climate at Penn Future, an advocacy group focused on clean energy and environmental protection. “This is going to be appealed no matter what he decides.”
With the original July 1 date for RGGI implementation, power plants would start to collect and report data on their emissions, then compliance with pollution allowances would begin with auctions in September and December. The length of the injunction could delay those compliance targets, Altenburg said.
“There’s a lot of – the detailed mechanics of what happens next – a lot of it depends,” Altenburg said.
Despite the uncertainty, RGGI opponents celebrated the injunction.
"In the fullness of time, we believe the court will agree that the RGGI scheme is an unconstitutional tax that violates the exclusive authority of the General Assembly," David N. Taylor, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association, said in a press release.
Legislators echoed Taylor.
“From day one of the governor’s one-man crusade, my opposition has been based on a desire to let the 253-member state House and Senate decide the merits of RGGI,” Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said in a press release. “Part of my rationale is the constitutionally supported power to tax that belongs solely to the General Assembly. The court validated my argument in rendering its opinion that RGGI is in fact a tax, something the governor cannot impose on his own.”
The governor’s race could clarify RGGI’s future, but quick resolution isn’t guaranteed. During the GOP primary race, Republican nominee Doug Mastriano pledged to get Pennsylvania out of RGGI on “Day 1” if elected, but the process isn’t so simple.
“The expectation is if Mastriano wins and the legislature stays in Republican hands, you would probably see a bill passed to get out of RGGI and the governor would sign that,” Altenburg said. “How fast that operates – and whether that itself will result in separate lawsuits – that can get complicated.”
How Pennsylvania would withdraw on RGGI could spark more legal challenges.
“The regulatory process takes some amount of time,” Altenburg said. “If they want to get out as quickly as possible, there’s issues there.”
While Wolf has pushed RGGI, Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro has been non-committal and “unclear” on his support or opposition to RGGI, according to the Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
“Josh refuses to accept the false choice between protecting jobs or protecting our planet – we must do both,” he states on his campaign website. “His priority is ensuring Pennsylvania has a comprehensive climate and energy policy that will move all of us forward.”
Even if the Democrats maintain control of the executive branch, the end of Pennsylvania’s fight over RGGI isn’t yet at hand.