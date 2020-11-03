(The Center Square) – The polls are open in Pennsylvania, and voters there are casting their ballots today with the eyes of the nation upon them in a presidential election that may very well hinge all the aptly nicknamed Keystone State.
One of a number of swing states, Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes might be enough to swing the race to Republican President Donald Trump or Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden.
Polls have consistently shown Biden with a single-digit lead in Pennsylvania, but in recent days those numbers have been just outside the margin of error, giving Trump supporters hope that the president can come from behind as he did in 2016.
Pennsylvania voters will also be picking candidates for 18 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and both chambers of the state Legislature are up for grabs as well.
Among the key Congressional battles is the one for the 10th Congressional District, where Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry is being challenged by Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, a Democrat.
In the 7th Congressional District, first term Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild must fend off a challenge from Republican Lisa Scheller, a former Lehigh County Commissioner.
And in the 1st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican, is seeking his third term in Congress, going up against Democrat Christina Finello, deputy director of the Bucks County Department of Housing and Human Services.
If the attention of the nation does fall on Pennsylvania, there might be a bit of a wait for conclusive results as some counties are holding off on even beginning to prepare absentee ballots for counting until Wednesday.
Polls in Pennsylvania close at 8 p.m. – and then the counting begins.