(The Center Square) – Tuesday’s debate for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat grabbed national attention with critiques for nastiness and personal attacks.
It also shed light on doubts about Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s health as well as concerns over the policy views of both he and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.
The candidates' only debate, as The Center Square previously reported, was the most important platform for Fetterman since his stroke in May. The economy was a recurring issue, and has led all polls when voters are asked their top priorities. Candidates also answered questions on abortion, immigration, higher education, gun control, fracking and foreign policy.
Pennsylvania view
Across Pennsylvania, the debate elicited more concerns about Fetterman’s health and knocked both candidates for being light on policy solutions.
The Philadelphia Inquirer’s opinion staff rated Fetterman’s performance at 4.3/10 and Oz at 4.1/10.
“Fetterman, as expected, didn’t shine in the debate format, and voters got a window into how he’s adapted to his stroke,” editorial writer Daniel Pearson wrote. “Still, he reinforced his campaign’s values of uplifting forgotten communities and securing abortion rights.”
“Oz mostly accomplished what he came to do: appeal to the police-friendly, suburban voters who powered Brian Fitzpatrick and Pat Toomey to victory,” Pearson continued, but added that Oz’s comment about local leaders getting a say on abortion hurt him.
“Fetterman’s delivery could reinforce questions from Republicans about his ability to serve as a senator,” Jonathan Tamari and Julia Terruso wrote for The Inquirer, while Oz “refused to clearly say where he stood on a number of policy issues.”
In Pittsburgh, NPR station WESA called the debate “ugly”, saying it was “nasty, brutish, and – especially for Democrats hoping to put an end to discussions of Fetterman’s health – perhaps not short enough,” and “often dominated by personal insults at the expense of policy discussions.”
In Allentown, the Morning Call noted that Fetterman struggled in the debate and PennLive noted “Fetterman’s consistently stilted speech and jumbled sentences in the rapid-fire debate format are likely to fuel more questions about his health.”
In central Pennsylvania, Lancaster Online argued Fetterman “exceeded expectations” while Oz “at times sounded like the slick TV guy who made his name on Oprah” and “sounded smug.”
GoErie also noted Fetterman’s health issues while pointing out Oz’s deflections on policy questions and how the candidates held “sharply different visions for the economy.”
National view
National outlets echoed concerns heard in Pennsylvania.
Politico’s Holly Otterbein noted that Fetterman “(struggled) at times to effectively communicate” while Oz “repeatedly sidestepped” questions on his abortion views.
In The Atlantic, John Hendrickson called the debate “a Rorschash test” and said Fetterman “has no choice but to bet on Pennsylvania voters identifying with his health struggles instead of viewing them as disqualifying.” He said Oz “proved a smooth operator, if not a good-faith one.”
The Bulwark called the performance a “terrible, horrible, no good, very bad Pennsylvania debate” where “Oz came across as obnoxious” and “Fetterman struggled to connect.”
In National Review, Jeffrey Blehar wrote he watched the debate “with something akin to slack-jawed horror,” angry that Pennsylvania Democrats would allow Fetterman to continue his campaign despite his health. Jim Geraghty added that “the entire Jenga-block tower of the John Fetterman campaign came crashing down last night.”
MSNBC, meanwhile, argued concerns about Fetterman’s health were irrelevant. “The core distinction at the debate was that Fetterman is a progressive with sound ideas about what’s needed to make the country better, while Oz is an extremist and a political opportunist who has shape-shifted into a MAGA supporter to win Pennsylvania,” Zeeshan Aleem wrote.
Power The Future, a 501c4 non-profit dedicated to energy workers, released a statement from Executive Director Daniel Turner on Fetterman saying, “For someone who holds radical anti-fracking views to now pretend he’s a moderate is a page right out of Joe Biden’s failed playbook. When he was running as a proud Bernie Sanders acolyte, John Fetterman was all in on a fracking ban, even calling it a ‘stain' on Pennsylvania. There are 500,000 men and women who work in oil and gas in the Keystone State and tonight each one of them saw a Senate candidate lie about his record. They all deserve better than Fetterman’s false fracking flip-flop.”
The debate came two weeks before Election Day. Already, 635,000 mail-in votes have been cast, 73% of them coming from Democrats. The Pennsylvania Department of State noted on Oct. 19 that more than 1.2 million voters applied for a mail-in ballot.