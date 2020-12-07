(The Center Square) – Allegheny County Democrat Sen. Wayne Fontana said Friday he will soon reintroduce legislation proposing an exclusive mail-in voting system for the state, despite knowing it will never see a committee vote in the Republican-controlled chamber.
That’s because the majority party seems more wary than ever about the expanded absentee ballot system that went into effect this year, with many questioning whether multiple election “irregularities” distorted the results.
“My proposal to establish a mail-only voting system would be more accommodating, convenient, safer and less expensive,” Fontana said Friday.
His prior version of the measure, Senate Bill 1129, received 10 co-sponsors, including Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Pittsburgh, but no Republicans.
Some 2.5 million residents voted by mail in the general election last month, but gaps in the state law that allowed it – Act 77 of 2019 – meant that poll workers spent weeks tabulating final results, generating rumors of fraud. Legal challenges from President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign further bolstered suspicion, though most have been dismissed for lack of evidence.
Republican leaders also allege that conflicting guidance from the Department of State confused county election officials and resulted in disparate application of Act 77 across the state. For example, they said, some local officials directed workers to contact residents with defective mail-in votes to “cure” their ballots before the polls closed while others did not.
Republican poll watchers also claimed Philadelphia election workers barred them from observing the canvassing process, though a state court determined otherwise. The panel also sided with Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar when she extended the deadline for mail-in ballots an additional three days, despite no provision for the policy in Act 77.
GOP leaders in the House and Senate said Friday they’ve “set into motion a major legislative initiative that will be pursued with the same resolve shown over the last eight months in taking on the Governor’s unilateral pandemic actions.”
Rank and file legislators in the House have also opened an inquiry into election regularities that will continue when session reconvenes next month.
“There are very legitimate and credible issues which need to be resolved after the 2020 election about the security of mail-in ballots and the process of counting votes,” the leaders said. “We will stand up and continue to fight through the legislative process and oversight hearings. We will make sure there are answers to the questions and concerns that are being brought forward from every corner of our Commonwealth.”
Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Hollidaysburg, said last week he will introduce a bill to repeal mail-in voting entirely after constituents flooded his office with complaints about the security of the process.
“I voted for expanding no-excuse, mail-in balloting, but what I didn’t vote for is the activist court and secretary of state changing the rules for the election in the weeks and days leading up to Election Day itself,” he said.