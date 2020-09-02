(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania House Republicans said Wednesday they will attempt to override Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto of a resolution that ends the disaster declaration – this after the administration renewed the state’s emergency status through December.
“The latest emergency declaration happened in the dark of night,” Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, said. “The Legislature should have been included in these actions all along … we would have opened our doors gladly to have that discussion.”
It’s the latest installment in an ongoing battle between the GOP-led General Assembly and Wolf’s administration over how to best navigate the pandemic. For months, lawmakers insist Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine have implemented “draconian” restrictions above and beyond necessary to contain the spread of COVID-19, leaving business owners and residents jobless and struggling. All the while, Republicans say, ignoring their input or the perspectives of voters in their districts, where community spread of the virus is less severe.
“Sadly [the administration has] jointly circumvented our locally elected government,” Benninghoff said. ‘They are essentially just stifling [voters'] voice … and the courts are endorsing that.”
Benninghoff’s comments reference a Commonwealth Court ruling issued July 1 that nullified legislative Republicans’ first attempt to overturn Wolf’s COVID-19 disaster declaration.
The state’s highest court agreed that House Resolution 836 did not end the governor’s emergency order – first issued on March 6 and renewed on June 3 – because it was never physically presented to him for a signature.
Senate GOP leaders had sued the administration after Wolf ignored the resolution, first approved June 9. Instead, he invoked King’s Bench jurisdiction to ensure a speedy ruling from the Supreme Court that he hoped would reaffirm what he already believed, that only a governor can end a disaster declaration, not the General Assembly.
After the court sided with the governor, Republicans presented the resolution and Wolf eventually vetoed it. Now, it will take a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers to override that decision.
Republicans remain optimistic enough House Democrats will defect and support the override. In June, about a dozen Democrats supported the resolution, or about half of what's necessary to achieve a two-thirds majority.
"House Resolution 836 passed the House earlier this summer with bipartisan support and we would expect any veto override vote to experience bipartisan support as well," said Jason Gottesman, Benninghoff's spokesperson. "What the exact vote will be will be seen when we do the veto override."
Bill Patton, spokesperson for the House Democratic Caucus, shot down the political maneuver as more "Republican grandstanding" that pins the blame on Wolf while ignoring "real solutions" to the pandemic supported by the minority party.
"This is more of the same and it’s all too predictable and sad," he said. "Half a year into this emergency and House Republicans are still trying to blame Gov. Wolf for the virus."
"Time and again House Republicans have tried to end the emergency prematurely, a mistake that would undo months of sacrifice and hard-won progress by Pennsylvanians and leave us unready for any resurgence," he added. "If we become the only state without such a declaration in place, our schools, hospitals, nursing homes, fire companies and local governments risk losing millions of dollars in federal funding."