(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Senate failed on Monday to override Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto of a resolution that would prevent the Commonwealth from joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which would tax CO2 emissions.
Republicans, who have been opposed to the governor taking Pennsylvania into RGGI and have a bill that would require legislative approval for the state to join RGGI, derided the veto. The GOP has majorities in both chambers.
“To say I am disappointed by today’s vote would be a gross simplification of the level of concern I feel for the future of our state,” said Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Williamsport. “The RGGI carbon tax is the single greatest threat to our economic security and will leave thousands struggling to pay their utility bills during a time of record inflation and geopolitical instability.”
Nor is the opposition to RGGI finished.
“The fight against the RGGI carbon tax will continue in court,” said Sen. Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland. “This could have been a slam-dunk bi-partisan effort for Pennsylvanians to override the governor’s unilateral decision for Pennsylvania to join RGGI.”
If Pennsylvania does join RGGI, the price tag is unclear. Initial projections estimated the cost of RGGI to be $207 million, but an Independent Fiscal Office report revised that number to $781 million, given the increase in natural gas prices.
Emissions have fallen slightly more since 2008 in RGGI states (47%) than in Pennsylvania (42%), though Pennsylvania produces much more energy than other states in RGGI.
“The Senate vote yesterday was to determine whether Wolf can unilaterally impose an $800 million carbon tax that will cause families’ electric bills to jump by 30%,” said Senior Vice President of Commonwealth Foundation Nathan Benefield. “Unfortunately, for working families across Pennsylvania, despite bipartisan opposition, Wolf can proceed with his unilateral tax and spend program.”
Democrats argue that RGGI will make Pennsylvania stronger economically in addition to its environmental and health benefits.
“DEP’s modeling estimates that from 2022 to 2030, participating in RGGI would lead to an increase in Gross State Product of nearly $2 billion and a net increase of over 30,000 jobs in this Commonwealth,” the Department of Environmental Protection states.