(The Center Square) – Veterans groups across Pennsylvania are set to receive almost $1.4 million in grants for a variety of programs and services to improve well-being.
County veterans affairs offices will get $200,000, while almost three dozen charitable or veteran service groups will get $1.15 million. The funding comes from the Veterans’ Trust Fund, which is housed within the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
“The Veterans’ Trust Fund helps to fill gaps in services to veterans that would otherwise go unfilled,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a release. “The county offices and civic organizations who receive these grants do incredible work supporting our veterans. They truly improve the lives of veterans, providing them with life-enhancing programs and services. Pennsylvania owes a debt of gratitude to everyone who contributes to this program, either as a donor or hard-working recipient.”
The VTF gets funds through donations when residents update their driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations, as well as the sale of veteran-related license plates and private donations. Since 2013, veterans organizations in the commonwealth have received about $5.3 million.
The grant recipients will also gain more than $1 million in matching funds from other sources, the Wolf administration noted; the $2.4 million will be spent over two years.
The programs include veterans outreach, veterans courts, temporary financial assistance, service animal programs, suicide prevention, homeless services, therapy services, and mental health services, among others.
The following counties will receive funding generally between $2,000 and $20,000 for their Office of Veterans Affairs: Berks, Cambria, Erie, Franklin, Juniata, Mifflin, Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Snyder, Venango, Warren and Wayne.
Juniata and Mifflin will receive a joint $35,000 grant for veterans outreach programs, and Snyder and Wayne will receive a joint $35,000 grant for their veterans emergency assistance program.
Of the nonprofit groups, several will receive $50,000 grants:
Allegheny County’s Adventures in Training with a Purpose will offer therapy services.
Berks County’s Rodale Institute will support a veteran farming training program.
Cumberland County’s JFT Recovery and Veterans Support Services will provide vocational, education, and job services.
Dauphin County’s Central Pennsylvania Food Bank will support its MilitaryShare program.
Mercer County’s Community Food Warehouse will provide meals.
Northampton County’s Second Harvest Food Bank will support its MilitaryShare program.
Philadelphia County’s A Home is a Right will serve homeless and at-risk veterans.
Philadelphia County’s Veterans Multi-Service Center will expand its women veterans program.
The commonwealth counts about 800,000 veterans as residents and support services are still lacking, as The Center Square previously reported, to address economic and mental health issues. While some areas, such as getting benefits, have improved, suicide prevention, mental health, and homelessness remain issues across the state.