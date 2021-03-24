(The Center Square) – Without COVID-19 vaccinations for inmates and staff, further prison closures and inmate reduction programs – including any reprieves by Gov. Tom Wolf – are not going to happen anytime soon.

That’s what Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel told the General Assembly this week during budget discussions.

To date, four staff members and 104 inmates have died from the virus despite lockdowns and enhanced safety measures throughout the system.

“Nothing we do short of vaccinations is ever going to be good enough,” he said. “The next thing after vaccinations is when and how quickly to open up.”

Wetzel hopes to achieve a herd immunity as much as possible through vaccinations over time, which would return the DOC to focusing on reducing the overall prison population.

Until that happens, the department has been focused on vaccinating staff and inmates at three of its facilities that are considered the equivalent of long-term care facilities. The facilities house the system’s most vulnerable inmates – those who are older or with serious health issues.

SCI Waymart, SCI Laurel Highlands and SCI Muncy have been administering the Moderna vaccine, and plans are underway to expand vaccinations to staff and inmates at all facilities as they become available.

“As it relates to vaccine distribution, the three facilities gave us opportunity to pilot and figure out how to most efficiently and effectively distribute the vaccines to both staff and incarcerated individuals,” Wetzel said.

Meanwhile, throughout the 25 prisons community areas are closed, with meals usually being delivered to individual cells in heated food carts. New inmates are tested on arrival, quarantined for 21 days, and tested again before being released into the general prison population. Afterward, testing those individuals continues weekly for three weeks. Quarantines are enforced when staff or inmates are sent to hospital along with more testing before release and vaccinations offered.

A vaccine incentive program is underway that is funded through the prison commissary for inmates; staffers are encouraged to get the vaccine as well.

Wetzel said staffing has been impacted as well and there have been changes to training, which switched from four to five weeks of training at the academy to now 16-hour days in-house.

Inmate transfers were a concern for Sen. David Argall, R-Schuylkill, who said the number of them seemed to go against the policy of keeping things controlled during the pandemic.

“Your employees get really nervous with the continuous transfers,” he said. “Why are inmate transfers still being allowed to occur?”

Wetzel said transfers are necessary because its 7,000-person population reduction is not equally distributed throughout its facilities.

The policy is to test prior to transfer, again after the transfer followed by a quarantine period before release into the population.

“The reality is, if we didn’t transfer anybody, we would have more outbreaks,” he said.

Sen. Bob Mensch, Red Hill, asked for an update on the process for inmate contact information in light of complaints from family members that they weren't notified when prisoners became ill or died from COVID-19.

“Prisoners provide the information of their choice,” Wetzel said. “We have been more proactive, especially if they come down with COVID, to get them to update that.”