(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday that all residents 16 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment beginning April 13.
The administration’s announcement comes a full eight days before it planned to open immunization eligibility to all next week. Wolf said he wanted to accelerate the state’s effort in step with President Joe Biden’s new goal of broadened availability nationwide April 19.
“We need to maintain acceleration of the vaccine rollout, especially as case counts and hospitalization rates have increased,” he said. “Therefore, just as President Biden has brought forward universal adult access to vaccines from May 1 to April 19, we are moving Pennsylvania’s timeline of universal adult access to April 13.”
Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said the change also gives college students a better chance of receiving both doses before summer break.
“Everyone needs and should be afforded the opportunity to access the vaccine as soon as possible,” she said. “It also means simpler, streamlined operations for vaccine providers that no longer need to check eligibility of people making appointments.”
About 6 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state since mid-December. The department said the state ranks in the top 20 nationally for first doses given and more than 2.4 million residents are fully vaccinated. Federal data shows that the rate at which residents 65 and older are receiving both shots still remains among the slowest in the country.
The four legislative members of the COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force, who helped the administration develop improvements to its rollout effort, said the expanded eligibility comes at a critical time as hospitalizations again rise.
“Western Pennsylvania has hosted a number of vaccine clinics in recent days where supply has outstripped demand,” said Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-Washington. “We were able to get approval to expand eligibility at one of these clinics, but it only makes sense to open vaccinations to all.”
“The administration, our task force, and all of our local providers have collaborated together to achieve the goal put forth by President Biden,” said Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, D-Taylor. “With the number of COVID-19 positive cases continuing to rise some areas of our state, it is imperative that everyone who wants to schedule an appointment for a vaccine can have that opportunity to do so.“