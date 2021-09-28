FILE - PA kids, children, youngsters 6-19-2021

Children wait for candy to be distributed June 19, 2021, at the Intercourse Heritage Days, an annual community festival in rural Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

 George Sheldon / Shutterstock

(The Center Square) – Two bills aimed at protecting children and youth recently passed in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

House Bill 1650 sponsored by Children and Youth Chairmwoman Rep. Sheryl Delozier, R-Cumberland, and Rep. Pam DeLissio, D-Philadelphia, the committee's minority chair, would reorganize regulations relating to adoption opportunities and family finding to better protect children.

House Bill 1657, introduced by Rep. Mackenzie, R-Lehigh/Montgomery/Northampton, looks to close a loophole in the Child Protective Services Law by identifying the production of meth with a child present as child abuse.

“I am glad there was swift consideration made by the House on this important measure,” Delozier said in a news release. “We are determined to protect children and recognize specific parts of child abuse that can go overlooked.”

Both bills were sent to the Senate for consideration.

Tags