(The Center Square) – Two bills aimed at protecting children and youth recently passed in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
House Bill 1650 sponsored by Children and Youth Chairmwoman Rep. Sheryl Delozier, R-Cumberland, and Rep. Pam DeLissio, D-Philadelphia, the committee's minority chair, would reorganize regulations relating to adoption opportunities and family finding to better protect children.
House Bill 1657, introduced by Rep. Mackenzie, R-Lehigh/Montgomery/Northampton, looks to close a loophole in the Child Protective Services Law by identifying the production of meth with a child present as child abuse.
“I am glad there was swift consideration made by the House on this important measure,” Delozier said in a news release. “We are determined to protect children and recognize specific parts of child abuse that can go overlooked.”
Both bills were sent to the Senate for consideration.