(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump pushed back Monday at reports his campaign was dropping a legal challenge to more than 682,000 ballots cast in the Pennsylvania general election.
The Trump campaign is questioning the mainly mail-in ballots, saying they were “deliberately concealed” from Republican observers.
The Washington Post reported Sunday that a revised lawsuit removed the challenge.
Trump and lead attorney Rudy Giuliani said that was not true in a series of Twitter posts on Monday.
The Trump campaign released a statement citing paragraph 4 of the amended complaint: “Allegheny and Philadelphia Counties alone received and processed 682,479 mail-in and absentee ballots without review by the political parties and candidates. These are unprecedented numbers in Pennsylvania’s elections history. Rather than engaging in an open and transparent process to give credibility to Pennsylvania’s brand-new voting system, the processes were hidden during the receipt, review, opening, and tabulation of those 682,479 votes.”
The lawsuit has been restructured to “rely on claims of violations of the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution,” according to the statement from the campaign.
The reason is because “because some voters who mailed in ballots in Philadelphia were alerted by election workers that their ballots may have contained mistakes or defects that would cause them to be rejected,” according to the statement from the Trump campaign. “Those voters were given the opportunity to cast provisional ballots in the event that their mailed ballots were thrown out. Voters in other counties of Pennsylvania were not afforded that same opportunity.”
“It’s routine for attorneys to file amended complaints to tighten the claims,” Giuliani said in a statement. “We simplified the suit so it is more focused and narrowed.”
A hearing on the case is scheduled for Tuesday.
The latest numbers show presumed President-elect Joe Biden ahead of Trump by more than 68,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state that carries 20 electoral college votes.
According to The Associated Press, Biden has 290 Electoral College votes to the president’s 232 and was projected the winner by media sources on Nov. 7. The Trump campaign has also filed legal challenges in other swing states won by Biden, including Michigan and Arizona.
A hand recount is underway in Georgia where Biden leads by more than 14,000 votes. The state remains in flux, but if Biden’s lead stands, it will be the first time Georgia has voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992.