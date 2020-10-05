(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said Monday that his decision not to seek another term in 2022 was not political but personal.
The second-term lawmaker said he is not planning a gubernatorial run and plans to go back to the private sector.
“I have been getting phone calls on almost a daily basis from people saying, ‘I want to help you run for governor.’ ‘I want to help your reelection campaign,’” Toomey said. “I need to be candid with them.”
But the senator said he has plans for his remaining two years in office and hopes to chair the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. One issue he hopes to tackle – federal mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac remain in conservatorship after being placed there after the 2008 financial crisis. And he said he hopes to expand investment opportunity for middle-class Americans.
He also backs moving forward to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.
“I think it’s likely that we will vote prior to this election,” Toomey said.
Toomey said the decision had nothing to do with the president.
“I decided early on I am not responsible for the president’s Twitter feeds,” Toomey said. “I am not responsible for editing his comments in any given medium. I will work with this president on a regular basis. It’s a very constructive-worthy relationship. And when I’ve disagreed with him, which I have, I haven’t been bashful about saying so.”
Toomey represented Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional district from 1999 to 2005. He was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2011.
“The decision is consistent with the long-held view I’ve had supporting term limits,” Toomey said. “I committed myself to limiting my term in the House. I will have been in public office for 18 years over a 24-year period. Eighteen years is a long time.”
Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., said Toomey will “leave a lasting impact on the Commonwealth.”
“During his time in office, Sen. Toomey has spearheaded efforts to improve the lives of Pennsylvanians by advocating for lower taxes, smaller government, and fewer regulations,” Keller said in a statement. “Sen. Toomey will leave behind an impressive legacy of fiscal conservative leadership.”
Pennsylvania Republican Chairman Lawrence Tabas said Washington didn’t change Toomey, but Toomey changed Washington.
“He never forgot the promises he made to his constituents,” Tabas said. “Whether keeping to his term limit pledge while in Congress, or delivering on the historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, he has been a man of his word.”