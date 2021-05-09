The public health and economic toll the coronavirus pandemic caused are well documented. Perhaps less understood are the social impacts. According to a report from Pew Research Center, young adults in the United States were more likely to be living with at least one parent in July 2020 than at any time since the Great Depression.
The historic numbers of young adults either moving back home or choosing to remain there during the pandemic appears to have been a continuation of a broader trend. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 34.4% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 34 lived with at least one parent, grandparent, or former guardian in 2019 -- compared to 31.5% in 2010.
The likelihood of young adults residing with their parents varies considerably from state to state.
The 34.1% share of adults in the 18 to 34 age range in Pennsylvania who live with their parents or grandparents is closely in line with the comparable share nationwide.
The decision to live at home in the early stages of one's career is often influenced by financial considerations. While goods and services in Pennsylvania are 3.0% less expensive than they are nationwide on average, making it easier for young adults to achieve financial independence, there are other hurdles. For example, the March unemployment rate in the Keystone State was 7.3% -- well above the comparable 6.2% national jobless rate.
To determine the states where the most young adults live with their parents, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on family and household type from the Public Use Microdata Sample summary files of the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey. States were ranked on the percentage of adults 18 to 34 years old who live with their biological parents, adoptive parents, steparents, foster parents, or grandparents in 2019. Supplemental data on the median age at first marriage of the 15 to 54 year-old cohort came from the Census Bureau's 2019 ACS. Data on regional price parity used to calculate cost of living came from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and is for 2019.
|Rank
|State
|18-34 year-olds living with parents (%)
|Median age at first marriage (years)
|March 2021 unemployment (%)
|1
|New Jersey
|45.1
|30.3
|7.8
|2
|Florida
|40.5
|30.3
|5.3
|3
|California
|40.2
|30.3
|8.2
|4
|Mississippi
|39.7
|27.3
|6.3
|5
|Connecticut
|39.6
|31.1
|8.3
|6
|Maryland
|39.5
|30.2
|6.0
|7
|Rhode Island
|38.8
|31.2
|7.2
|8
|New Mexico
|38.3
|30.1
|8.0
|9
|New York
|37.7
|30.7
|8.5
|10
|Hawaii
|37.4
|29.6
|8.6
|11
|Georgia
|36.8
|29.0
|4.0
|12
|Illinois
|36.2
|29.9
|7.1
|13
|South Carolina
|36.0
|29.2
|4.8
|14
|Louisiana
|35.7
|29.2
|6.6
|15
|Texas
|35.6
|28.4
|7.2
|16
|Alabama
|35.4
|27.9
|3.4
|17
|Michigan
|35.0
|29.5
|5.2
|18
|New Hampshire
|34.9
|29.6
|3.2
|19
|Delaware
|34.3
|30.5
|6.6
|20
|Arizona
|34.1
|29.5
|6.5
|21
|Pennsylvania
|34.1
|29.8
|7.3
|22
|Massachusetts
|32.9
|30.7
|6.6
|23
|North Carolina
|32.9
|28.9
|4.6
|24
|Virginia
|32.7
|29.2
|5.1
|25
|West Virginia
|31.7
|27.5
|6.1
|26
|Nevada
|31.4
|29.2
|7.6
|27
|Tennessee
|31.3
|27.8
|5.1
|28
|Alaska
|31.0
|28.7
|7.1
|29
|Ohio
|30.4
|29.1
|4.9
|30
|Arkansas
|30.4
|26.4
|4.8
|31
|Indiana
|29.9
|28.5
|4.7
|32
|Kentucky
|29.6
|27.7
|5.0
|33
|Utah
|29.5
|25.8
|2.9
|34
|Missouri
|28.8
|28.1
|4.4
|35
|Maine
|27.8
|29.2
|5.4
|36
|Oklahoma
|27.3
|26.8
|4.1
|37
|Oregon
|26.7
|29.6
|6.5
|38
|Wisconsin
|26.4
|28.8
|4.8
|39
|Minnesota
|26.3
|29.0
|4.5
|40
|Washington
|26.1
|28.8
|6.1
|41
|Idaho
|26.0
|26.7
|4.0
|42
|Vermont
|25.9
|30.0
|3.3
|43
|Montana
|25.2
|28.3
|4.4
|44
|Kansas
|25.2
|27.4
|3.8
|45
|Colorado
|24.6
|28.9
|6.5
|46
|South Dakota
|21.5
|26.8
|3.3
|47
|Nebraska
|21.4
|27.3
|2.8
|48
|Iowa
|21.1
|27.8
|4.4
|49
|Wyoming
|20.3
|26.0
|5.9
|50
|North Dakota
|14.3
|27.4
|4.8