(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced recently that the third batch of payments under the American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery program have been sent to qualifying Pennsylvania municipalities.
The federal government aims to provide substantial resources to aid recouperation from the pandemic, address its economic fallout, and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery with the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
Between previous and recent rounds of payments, 1,751 Pennsylvania municipalities have received more than $420.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Under the act, states are responsible for disbursing funds to municipalities with fewer than 50,000 residents, and larger municipalities must apply to receive funds directly funds the federal government. Eligible municipalities must request funds through the Department of Community and Economic Development.