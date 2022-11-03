(The Center Square) – A bill rushed through the Pennsylvania General Assembly and quickly approved by the governor grants $140 million in tax credits annually.
In total, the program will offer $2 billion in tax credits over its lifetime. And some lawmakers are not happy.
House Bill 1059, known as the Economic Development for Growing Economy (PA EDGE) tax credit program, was signed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday after moving through the Senate and House for approval Oct. 26 with little time for debate. The program would focus tax incentives on hydrogen production, milk processing and biomedical research.
As The Center Square previously reported, lawmakers in the General Assembly and governor’s office have eyed a federal program to bring in a hydrogen hub for production and energy development. Regulatory reforms would need to happen and the economic viability of such a hub remains unproven.
Of the $140 million in annual tax credits, $56.7 million would be available for local resource manufacturing, $15 million for milk processing, $50 million for regional clean hydrogen hubs, and $20 million for semiconductor manufacturing and biomedical manufacturing and research.
Tax credits could also be transferred, subject to approval by the Department of Revenue, in some circumstances. The credits are subject to Pennsylvania’s prevailing wage law and has minimum capital investment requirements ranging from $200 million to $1 billion.
“Steadfast in our position to put Pennsylvania on a path towards prosperity, the General Assembly today took another major step forward in setting up our state’s economy for long-term success,” Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, said in a press release. “PA EDGE is another investment in Pennsylvania that signals to the business community that Pennsylvania is open for business. Such an investment will have a multiplier effect in revenue generation and job creation with regional outcomes across the commonwealth.”
Not all Republicans agreed, however.
“This is $2.6 billion in tax credits in a bill that we just got. We have yet to see all the language or get through all of the language. And again, this is government picking winners and losers, and small businesses usually seem to be on that losing side,” said Rep. Dawn Keefer, R-Dillsburg, on the House floor as the bill came up for consideration. “We need to get out of the way. It’s an 11th-hour deal that we’re trying to finish up session and we’re going to rush this through.”
Keefer compared the latest round of tax credits to repeating the mistakes of the past.
“We’ve done this policy. We’ve done tax credits for decades and we’ve gotten nominal results. We’ve lost population, we’ve lost businesses ... but you know what? Let’s do another round of tax credits,” Keefer said. “Doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting different results – that’s the definition of insanity.”
She argued the plan undermined the commonwealth’s economic growth and was “a sweetheart deal with some select businesses” done “on the backs of taxpayers who already are struggling to fill their gas tanks and put food on the table.”
“There’s a wealth of things we could do in Pennsylvania,” Keefer said. “We are rife with opportunity. We are rife with resources. But we squander it and we get in the way. Every time government gets in the way, we ruin it. This is what drives people out of our commonwealth, this is what closes our businesses.”
Aside from energy- and manufacturing-related tax credits, expanding tax credits for film production has been another popular program among some legislators, as The Center Square previously reported. A report in April from Good Jobs First estimated that Pennsylvania offered $222 million annually for economic development incentives. The PA EDGE program, if Wolf signs it into law, would dramatically expand that figure.
The tax credit package for a hydrogen hub wouldn’t be the only government benefit, either. While the EDGE program comes from Pennsylvania taxpayers, a federal hydrogen hub program is making up to $8 billion available for six to 10 hubs across the United States.