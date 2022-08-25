(The Center Square) – The White House's announcement that taxpayers will pick up an estimated $300 billion in student loan debt will benefit some Pennsylvania residents, but the long-term issues of higher education in the state will remain.
Pennsylvania, like many states in the northeast, has above-average student debt loads. The average Pennsylvania graduate left with almost $40,000 in debt, according to The Institute for College Access & Success. That figure, however, skews high because it is average, rather than median, debt. Sixty-four percent of students in Pennsylvania took out student loans.
Student loan troubles also tend to occur in two areas: graduate students and dropouts. The former can accumulate high debt loads (sometimes six figures or more) while the latter tend to struggle with gainful employment and loan defaults.
Data from the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education estimated the average debt load of students is $37,000, third-highest in the country. Lock Haven University had the lowest debt burden ($23,500) and Pennsylvania State University-Altoona had the highest ($43,300).
Under the Biden administration's plan, student debtors qualify for $10,000 in forgiveness if they earn less than $125,000 annually, or $20,000 if they were Pell Grant recipients, as The Center Square previously reported. Critics have called the plan “indefensible:”
“The program is a poorly targeted use of taxpayer funds, rewards the dysfunctions of the higher-ed sector, and is likely illegal,” Robert VerBruggen of the Manhattan Institute argued.
Forgiveness will not directly impact colleges and universities, as their federal funding is unaffected and universities do not directly issue the debt.
The bigger issue for Pennsylvania higher education is its ability to attract students while the college-aged population in the commonwealth shrinks.
Pennsylvania colleges have lost 6.4% of their enrollments since the pandemic, as The Center Square previously reported, and the PASSHE system has seen a 22% decline since 2012. The system has also been restructured to combine six universities into two.
After a funding boost from the General Assembly, PASSHE hopes to boost enrollments by 20% and raise retention and graduation rates to find its financial footing.